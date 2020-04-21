Health: 103 new cases of corona .. and 7 deaths

Books – Ahmed Jumaa:

Today, Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Population announced that it recorded 103 new confirmed positive cases of laboratory tests for the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and 7 deaths.

The ministry said in a statement today, that the new injured, including a foreign woman, and the rest of the cases are Egyptians, including those returning from abroad in addition to those in contact with positive cases that were discovered and announced previously, within the procedures of surveillance and investigation conducted by the ministry in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization. She pointed out that the 7 deaths were Egyptians.

And the Ministry of Health stated that all registered cases of HIV positive in isolation hospitals are subject to medical care, according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

Dr. Khaled Mujahid, Advisor to the Minister of Health and Population for Media Affairs, indicated that 6 Egyptians infected with Corona virus have been discharged from the isolation hospital, after receiving the necessary medical care and recovery according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, bringing the total of those recovering from the virus to 247 cases to date.

Mujahid pointed out that the number of cases whose results of laboratory analyzes turned from positive to negative for Corona virus increased to 346 cases, including the 247 recovered. This brings the total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until today, Sunday, is 1173 cases, including 247 cases that were cured and discharged from the isolation hospital, and 78 deaths.

Mujahid reiterated not to monitor any cases infected or suspected of being infected with the new Corona virus in all governorates of the Republic except what has been announced, indicating that once any infections appear, they will be announced immediately, in full transparency according to the international health regulations, and in coordination with the World Health Organization.

The Ministry of Health and Population continues to raise its preparations in all governorates, follow the situation first-hand regarding the “emerging corona” virus, and take all necessary precautions against any viruses or infectious diseases, as the hotline “105” and “15335” has been allocated to receive citizens’ inquiries about a virus Corona emerging and infectious diseases.