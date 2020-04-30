Health: 226 new positive cases of corona virus were recorded, and 21 deaths

Today, Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Population announced that 31 of those infected with the Coronavirus have been discharged from isolation and quarantine hospitals, all Egyptians, after receiving the necessary medical care and recovery according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, bringing the total of those recovering from the virus to 1335 cases until today.

The ministry’s statement stated that the number of cases whose laboratory results have been transformed from positive to negative for Corona virus (Covid-19) increased to 1712 cases, including the 1335 recovered.

He added that 226 new cases were proven positive for laboratory analysis of the virus, as part of the ministry’s surveillance and investigation procedures according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, pointing to the death of 21 new cases, pointing out that all cases recorded positive for the virus in isolation and quarantine hospitals are subject to medical care, According to WHO guidelines.

The ministry stated that the total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until today, Wednesday, is 5,268 cases, including 1,335 cases that have been cured and discharged from isolation and quarantine hospitals, and 380 deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Population continues to raise its preparations in all governorates, follow the situation first-hand regarding the “emerging corona” virus, and take all necessary precautions against any viruses or infectious diseases, as the hotline “105” and “15335” has been allocated to receive citizens’ inquiries about a virus Corona emerging and infectious diseases.