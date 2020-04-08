Health: a new app to report Corona injuries and contacts with tomorrow

Aysem Salah, Advisor to the Minister of Health for Information Technology, revealed the details of the Ministry of Health launching an electronic application to detect corona injuries and tracking the contact tree, indicating that an application will be launched to report corona injuries starting tomorrow.

He explained, during his meeting with the program “Evening dmc“With the media Ramy Radwan, 1500 calls were received per day, on the number allocated to inquire about the Corona virus, and the number increased to 40,000 calls per day, explaining that there were 60 employees in customer service to receive calls and the Minister of Health was directed to increase the numbers, and conducted Multiply them by 5 times about 290 employees, and they will be raised to 400 employees.

He stated that when downloading the application for the first time, a phone number and national number are requested, where we have a database of 100 million health based on the national number, and it is linked with the database and full data is sent about the health status, so we can know the health status of the patient, adding that if someone With a healthy immunity, not from the elderly, and he does not have chronic diseases, his recovery will be large, but if he is sick with a chronic disease, it is very important to provide special information on them with more precautionary and preventive measures than the rest of the citizens.

He pointed out that the application includes educational articles, whether text or infograph, in addition to safe shopping tips, then 50 common questions, adding that there is a system for tracking injuries and contacts contacts, and is evaluated and doctors contact the citizen to know the case, and if you need an analysis, an ambulance is requested and an analysis is required And detection, and recording symptoms on the system, as well as the results of analyzes.