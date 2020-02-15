Health News Articles: Fitness, Diets, Weight Loss & More

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco has been placed on lockdown after landing in London after passengers on board complained of having coronavirus symptoms. Passengers, including British development officer Andy West (inset, right) on United Airlines Flight 901 (main) were told by the captain to remain in their seats after landing at Heathrow Airport on Friday morning because someone might have the contagious infection, which is now named SARS-CoV-2. The flight was among eight planes that have been simultaneously been put on lockdown on the Heathrow tarmac. It comes after a 15th American – an individual quarantined in Texas after returning from Wuhan, the outbreak’s epicenter in China – was diagnosed with the infection, now known as COVID-19 on Thursday (inset, left). San Francisco International Airport, the origin of now-quarantined flight arrived, is among 11 US airports through which all fights from China are now being funneled in order to screen passengers for signs of the virus that has now struck nearly 65,000 people and killed at least 1,1384 worldwide.

Kevin Qi (left), 42, attempted to cross the border from Canada back into the US, where he’s a resident. He told agents he had recently been to China and they detained him, because a warrant is out for his arrest in Pennsylvania. It’s unclear what crime he stands accused of. He has no symptoms of the virus that’s sickened more than 64,000 people worldwide so far, but is being detained and monitored at the Erie County jail (right) near Albany, New York, the Sheriff’s office said in a Thursday statement.

So far, the US and Netherlands are the only nations who will test anyone with flu-like symptoms for the new coronavirus – even if they have no recent history of traveling to China.

The WHO also said dousing the body with alcohol spray or sesame oil won’t work against COVID-19. Today the death toll hit 1,363. More than 64,000 cases have been diagnosed.

Kingston Crescent Surgery in Portsmouth (centre inset) went into lock-down today over a suspected coronavirus case as two MPs self-isolated after going to a conference attended by a sufferer and a channel 4 employee was escorted out of the broadcaster’s London headquarters (left inset) by medics wearing hazmat suits after feeling unwell following a holiday to China. Labour MPs Lilian Greenwood (right) and Alex Sobel (left) both attended a Westminster bus conference that a coronavirus sufferer also visited. The scares come as the number of confirmed cases in the UK remain at nine.

The staff member, who hasn’t been named but is known not to be a journalist, was escorted from the offices in Victoria by NHS staff wearing hazmat suits. He is now in self-isolation at home.

Dr Trevor Bedford, from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington, said nothing about the virus appeared to suggest it had been made by people in a lab.

A GP surgery in north London – the Ritchie Street Health Centre in Islington – closed for the day ‘due to the coronavirus’ (pictured left, the surgery being cleaned by a man in protective clothing). It has emerged that no patients from or staff at the practice have tested positive for the virus – and it remains unclear why management took the decision to shut. The closure is not linked to the case in Lewisham, MailOnline understands. It comes after it was revealed London’s first coronavirus victim turned up to A&E in an Uber at the weekend and walked into a public area of the hospital while infected, sparking fears that she may have come into contact with others and spread the illness by accident (pictured right, man wears a face mask on the Underground).

Passengers on United Airlines Flight 901 were told by the captain to remain in their seats after landing at Heathrow on Friday because someone might have the contagious infection.

Workers in protective suits were sent to One The Elephant in London yesterday morning, after the UK’s ninth case of the SARS-2 virus was recorded the night before.

As of February 14, at least 48 cities and four provinces in China have issued official notices for lockdown policies due to the coronavirus, with measures ranging from ‘closed-off management’.

The Church of England has told its pastors and servers they must use alcohol hand sanitiser before handing out communion and that the virus is a timely reminder of hygiene’s importance.

David, 74 (inset), was on the brink of death due to a burst aneurysm in his stomach when he was rushed to The Royal Hospital in Liverpool. There was no time to spare for the father-of-three, and his family were barred from seeing him before he went under the knife (main). After making it through the procedure, doctors warned David his condition was likely a result of smoking cigarettes – which he admitted made him feel ‘stupid’. Last night’s episode was the first of the fifth series of BBC Two’s Hospital, telling the emotional stories of NHS patients.

Over 60s drank a mug of flavanol-rich cocoa three times a day for six months in a study by Northwestern University in Chicago. Participants were able to walk significantly further in a walking test at the end.

Artificial intelligence was tested by Barts Health NHS trust. The AI was used to analyse blood flow scans of more than 1,000 patients its predictions were more accurate than a doctor.

There were 5,042 recorded cases of mumps in England in 2019 – four times the number in 2018. Many of the infected are young adults at university, where outbreaks have become common.

But by pumping fluid through its blood vessels, and using pulses of oxygen which mimic a heartbeat, scientists have been able to keep five pigs’ hearts for 24 hours.

The Professional Standards Authority today issued a deadline for homeopaths to stop the advertising as NHS national medical director Stephen Powis said the decision isn’t enough.

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University studied almost 6,000 people and found that a more prolific sex life almost doubled the chances of developing cancer for women.

The UK’s ninth case of coronavirus arrived at Lewisham Hospital in south London on Sunday night, in a major breach of public health advice. Two healthcare workers who came into contact with the woman have been told to self-isolate and the Uber driver’s account has been temporarily suspended. It came as 763 people were tested in just one day, with no trace of the virus found in any, reflecting the level of public anxiety. Ritchie Street Health Centre (top-right) in Islington, north London shut down, warning customers not to enter if they had been to China in the past two weeks (bottom-right) as staff donned masks to sterilise the building (left).

The virus-carrier was reportedly one of 250 delegates at the UK Bus Summit at the QEII Centre on February 6, whose star speaker was Boris Johnson ‘s Buses Minister, Baroness Vere.

China’s health ministry said 121 more deaths were recorded yesterday, as well as 5,090 new confirmed cases. The death toll is now 1,380 and infections have soared above 64,000.

World Health Organization officials said Thursday that after this category change, they don’t anticipate similarly dramatic increases in cases in China, nor are they seeing them in other countries.

Department of Health figures show 2,521 have been tested – up from the 1,758 that had been swabbed for the virus yesterday.

The interactive map tracks the lethal flu-like infection (red), which has killed more than 1,300 people and infected 60,000, and pits it against SARS in 2003 (blue), swine flu in 2009 (purple) and Ebola in 2014 (green).The map reveals coronavirus has already dwarfed the death and infection rate of SARS, which killed 774 people and plagued 8,098 in 18 months. By comparison, the new virus which killed twice as much and infected more than seven times that in less than eight weeks. Red circles mark the number of coronavirus cases and deaths around the globe on the interactive tool.

The Department of Defense issued a notice to the Navy and Marine Corps instructing them to check that they are prepared to support health authorities efforts in the event of a pandemic.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday that a patient under quarantine at JBSA-Lackland in Texas has coronavirus, bringing US cases to 15 amid concerns it will spread.

English teacher Chris Hill, originally from Sunderland, gave up a seat on an evacuation plane to stay in Wuhan with his wife Caitlyn Gao and their daughter Renee, four.

Mark Rumble, 31, from Oxfordshire, was sent back to the UK from Thailand to face charges of a conspiracy to supply class A drugs and collapsed in prison days later.

Matt Raw (left), the first evacuee from the Chinese city of Wuhan to be pictured leaving Arrowe Park Hospital, gave photographers a thumbs up as he was let out of a gate guarded by two security guards. The 38-year-old, from Knutsford, Cheshire, shouted ‘we’re free and the sun’s shining’ as he left isolation and joked he would go home to feed his golf fish and would ‘no doubt be going out for a pint a little bit later’. Excited Brits were pictured smiling and putting their thumbs up on the first coach (right) leaving the hospital. The rest of the evacuees will be released before 3pm, with small groups being offloaded onto coaches going to all four corners of the UK.

Chinese authorities reported 254 deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a daily high, and the first death in Japan makes it the third country outside China to declare a fatality.

The woman ‘self-presented’ at a hospital on Sunday and walked into a public area of the A&E (pictured) and then waited at home until Wednesday when her test results came back positive.

Two medics in full protective gowns, gloves and face masks escorted a man out of the block of flats in Paddington and loaded him into the back of an ambulance at around 9.45am this morning. One of the staff was said to have told bystanders there was ‘a confirmed case in the building’ and told everyone not to take pictures. It has sparked fears London’s first coronavirus patient may have already infected countless others in the capital after flying back from China recently. Health officials have been scrambling to trace anyone who came into contact with the woman, who became Britain’s ninth confirmed case last night.

There were 242 deaths on Thursday alone in Hubei province and authorities also found that even more people than they thought are infected.

Hospitals in Dorset, East Sussex and Hartlepool have been pictured with makeshift isolation pods in car parks or grounds outside their main buildings in case of suspected infections.

Amelia and Ruby Sampson, from Birmingham, have Rett syndrome. They’re believed to be the only Brit identical twins to be diagnosed with Rett. The girls may not make it into adulthood, as only half make it to 50 years old. Rett claimed the life of Coleen Rooney’s sister Rosie McLoughin at 14 after she battled the syndrome her whole life.

Unilever, the food giant which looks after brands like Wall’s, which makes Twister, will remove cartoons on packaging. In the UK, more than one in three children are overweight.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has advised vulnerable people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland to steer clear of CBD products, which have boomed in popularity.

A study of dozens of football players by experts at Indiana University found headers cause short-term damage to the circuit linking grey matter with the eyes.

More than 2,800 patients in England waited 12 hours to be seen in January 2020 compared with 627 in January 2019. This is the highest level recorded since data collection began in 2010.

China reported its lowest number of new cases of coronavirus in two weeks on Wednesday, a sign the WHO called encouraging, but not necessarily a guarantee that the epidemic tide has turned. Despite the falling numbers of new cases, the outbreak has now struck more than 45,000 people worldwide, and killed 1,100, although all but two of those deaths have occurred in Mainland China.

Some of the more than 100 test kits the CDC shipped to labs across the US proved defective in quality control tests, returning ‘inconclusive’ results instead of positives or negatives, officials said.

One of the UK’s top doctors’ unions, the British Medical Association, has reportedly complained to the NHS and Department of Health that the helpline tells potentially contagious patients to go to a GP.

Scout leader Steve Walsh, 53, has left the isolation unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London after picking up the disease at a Singapore gas conference last month and inadvertently spreading it on his 6,736-mile journey home to Hove via the Alps. The father-of-two gas sales executive has been reunited with his wife and two children in East Sussex, who have been in self-quarantine since he tested positive for the killer virus last week. He said today: ‘I’m happy to be home and feeling well. I want to give a big thank you to the NHS who have been great throughout and my thoughts are with everyone around the world who continues to be affected by the virus. It’s good to be back with my family’. Mr Walsh decided to reveal his identity yesterday after inadvertently putting Brighton at the centre of Britain’s coronavirus crisis after four people on his ski holiday – including at least two doctors – also tested positive. Nine schools in the Brighton area – including one attended by his two children – have been put on lockdown after staff and pupils have been told to quarantine at home.

John Oxford, Professor of Queen Mary University, said Britons could be protected from the deadly bug by using a bit of ‘British standoffishness’.

Tests have revealed that Mark Rumble (pictured, with boxer Ricky Hatton) and another prisoner at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire do not have coronavirus.

WARNING, GRAPHIC CONTENT: Heather Harbottle, 49, from Hawaii, drove to hospital in December 2017 after a rough two nights with progressing hand pain and a fever. Necrotising fasciitis, which kills the skin, muscle and soft tissue, was diagnosed. It was rapidly spreading through her hand, eating away at the tendons (left), and travelling up to the armpit and heart. The vicious bug had led to life-threatening sepsis, which is when the immune system goes into overdrive and attacks the body. It caused her kidneys to fail. Ms Harbottle (pictured right in hospital) nearly-missed amputation of her arm, and when she was well enough, doctors were able to a skin graft by taking tissue from Ms Harbottle’s thigh (see inset, her hand after surgery). After 65 days in hospital, Ms Harbottle was able to return to her six-year-old daughter, AnnJolie.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s year-long investigation uncovered the ad purchases and even emails wherein a Juul employee taught someone to cheat age verification.

Surgery for appendicitis is the most common emergency operation in children. But 1,600 of 10,000 operations in UK every year are unnecessary, a study found.

Rates of skin cancer were 8.1 – 8.4 per cent among gay and bisexual men compared to 6.7 for straight men in a group of more than 45,000 Americans.

Researchers in Canada believe the newly-found corbomycin could be a ‘promising clinical candidate’ in the quest to tackle the growing issue of microbes becoming resistant to antibiotics.

Researchers at University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia found healthy people with gum disease were twice as likely to have blocked brain arteries, which can cause stroke.

In a study of 49 stroke survivors researchers at The University of Texas examined the relationship between optimism and recovery for three months after a stroke.

Researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology were the first to link SARS and bats for the first time during a study in 2004 after raiding a cave in Yunnan province (pictured left and right, during the research). They took samples of wild bat droppings and found they were carriers of hundreds of different types of coronaviruses. The virologist who led the research, Shi Zhengli, has now revealed one of the strains is almost identical to the one currently sweeping the world. She cross-referenced the genome sequence of COVID-19, as it’s now officially known, with the 2004 results and found it was a 96 per cent match to a virus found in the droppings of horseshoe bats (inset).

Dale Fisher, chair of the Global Outbreak Alert Response Network at the WHO, said he’s ‘pretty confident’ that every country in the world will report infections in the coming months.

The announcement comes after the World Health Organization yesterday named the disease that the virus causes COVID-19 at a conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

The medic treated a ‘small number’ of patients at Worthing Hospital in West Sussex (pictured left and right) on February 4 and 5 before they became unwell and ‘self-isolated’. Patients and staff are being contacted and told what precautions they should take – but the hospital continues to operate as normal today. NHS staff are at the centre of the coronavirus crisis after two GPs became infected after a ski trip with Britain’s super-spreader Steve Walsh (bottom left) in France at the end of January. The Worthing A&E doctor is the second confirmed medic to test positive for the virus – after Brighton GP Catriona Greenwood, also known by her married name Saynor, fell ill last week. Two health centres in Brighton have been shut down this week and a care home visited by Dr Greenwood has also been sealed off to prevent any spread of the virus, which has claimed more than 1,000 lives worldwide and infected 40,000. It came as a prisoner at the centre of a suspected coronavirus outbreak at a high security jail has been revealed as an alleged drug-dealer kingpin named Mark Rumble, 31, (centre right) who who was extradited back to the UK from Thailand on January 27. Two health centres in Brighton have been shut down this week and a care home visited by Dr Greenwood has also been sealed off to prevent any spread of the virus, which has claimed more than 1,000 lives worldwide and infected 40,000. Seven schools in the city have also issued coronavirus warnings to parents – including one across from County Oak Medical Centre, where Dr Greenwood works, and in some cases children are being allowed to stay home. And two schools in Eastbourne, 21 miles east of Brighton, are in the same position after a teacher went into self isolation.

Professor Gabriel Leung, chair of public health medicine in Hong Kong, said the priority now is to work out the size and scale of the epidemic. There are 43,000 cases reported so far.

China has played down the global impact. But WHO boss Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, warned: ‘A virus is more powerful in creating political, social and economic upheaval than any terrorist attack.’

Another 39 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan as well as one quarantine official, bringing the total to 175.

Alan Steele (pictured), who was travelling with his wife Wendy, was one of 174 people confirmed to have the virus after the Diamond Princess was quarantined off the coast of Japan.

Crates of beer (left) were today delivered to almost 100 quarantined Britons flown home from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan – just days after a ‘drunk’ evacuee threatened to leave. Sources claim the isolated Brits are holding staff to ‘ransom’, with one security guard alleging that the evacuees know they can threaten to leave the secure unit and ‘get whatever they want’. Yesterday it was announced that a patient staying at the Arrowe Park Hospital (right) tried to leave before completing the 14-day stay after his return from China, breaking the contract they signed before they were rescued. In response to the attempted escape, Health Secretary Matt Hancock hurried in a new law to give police officers draconian powers to seize suspected patients and force them into isolation in handcuffs. Photographs taken outside the hospital in Birkenhead today appear to show officials pulling up to the barrier outside the building with at least two crates of Budweiser beer in the boot of a car. It comes as the World Health Organization has officially named the disease caused by the killer virus, labelling it COVID-19. Figures show more than 44,000 patients have caught the infection and almost 1,020 have died.

Matt Hancock told MPs in the Commons today that health bosses were on high alert for more cases in the UK. He said there was ‘no cap’ on the money the government would spend fighting the virus.

The nurses had treated a woman at The Haven in Mill View hospital, Hove, who is thought to have recently returned from holiday in Hong Kong, according to the Brighton Argus.

The National Health Commission on Wednesday said 2,015 new cases had been reported over the last 24 hours, declining for a second day in a row.

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, announced the virus’s name at a conference in Geneva today. It means ‘coronavirus disease 2019’.

Scout leader Steve Walsh, 53, (left) is in an isolation unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London after picking up the disease from one of the 100 other delegates at a Singapore gas conference last month. Today, his next-door neighbour of 15 years said the father of two is ‘feeling fine’ but feels concerned about how he will be perceived. Pictured are cleaning staff at a Brighton surgery (top right); a shop worker wearing a surgical mask (bottom right); and workers in protective suits (inset, bottom).

Dr Catriona Greenwood (pictured left), who is quarantined in a hospital in London having contracted the virus, carried out one shift as a replacement ‘locum’ doctor last week at the Warmdene branch of the County Oak Medical Centre, which was closed yesterday for decontamination. It comes as health officials have launched a frantic hunt for patients and attendees of a yoga class who are feared to have caught the killer virus from a ‘super-spreader’ scout leader or two GPs he infected – one of whom is said to be Dr Greenwood, also known by her married name Saynor. MailOnline today revealed Steve Walsh, 53, was Brighton’s ‘super-spreader’ (his movements, right). He caught the disease at a Singapore conference at the end of January and then went on a skiing holiday in the French Alps, staying at a chalet in Les Contamines Montjoie, near Chamonix, owned by Dr Greenwood and her husband Bob.

Two studies of early coronavirus cases suggest that the infection disproportionately strikes men. Some experts think it simply started among male workers, while others say estrogen is protective.

A government official in Shanghai, Zeng Qun, said the virus could spread by aerosol transmission, meaning it is infectious even at quantities so small they are able to float in the air.

A group of Chinese community officers have been accused of beating stray dogs to death in broad daylight in the name of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus which has killed 1,018 people. In a video supplied to MailOnline by animal lovers, one worker can be seen repeatedly hitting a pooch with a huge wooden club. The horrifying incident took place this morning at a residential complex in the city of Nanchong in Sichuan Province, according to activists.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials confirmed the 13th case on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether the newly-diagnosed patient was among the passengers set for release today.

David Quammen, the author of an award-winning book about the SARS epidemic, draws on research by scientists, and his own detective work, to show the making of a potential pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has now killed more 1,000 people the world over, with more than 100 of them dying Monday alone according to data form the Chinese government released Monday evening.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, speaking at a conference in Geneva where scientists are discussing how to stop the virus, is believed to be referring to poor countries which may be unable to contain diseases.

Violet Jones, of Crosby, Merseyside, is one of around 40 children in the UK with the rare Batten disease, which causes dementia symptoms (she is pictured left). She was diagnosed in January after her parents, Michelle and Peter Jones (right, with daughters Violet and Millie, 13), noticed she was wobbly on her feet and struggling to speak properly. Describing the Batten disease blighting Violet’s life as ‘the worst form of torture,’ Mr and Mrs Jones were told the incurable illness could kill Violet by the age of 12. Violet has gone rapidly downhill in the past few months, forgetting how to play with other children or use the toilet. For now, she recognises her family. They are now pinning all their hopes on a new treatment on the NHS which can slow the disease’s progression.

University of Copenhagen found for every 2.5inches (6.5cm) in height above the average, risk of the memory-robbing disease reduced by 10 per cent.

A study of nearly 6,000 people by the University of Missouri in Columbia found those who played at least once a month were much more likely to be alive a decade later.

Yaravirus is named after Yara, a supernatural mermaid in Brazil. It was discovered at Lake Pampulha. Over 90 per cent of Yaravirus genes have never been seen before.

Although everyone has some cognitive declines with age, researchers at the University of Michigan and Harvard University found optimists’ partners were protected by their spouse’s good habits.

Weed is suspected to impair memory, but a new study from researchers in California and the Netherlands suggests being high can lead people to believe entirely false memories, too.

Researchers tracked activity of 4,200 youngsters aged 12 to 16 in Bristol. Every hour sedentary per day aged 12 to 16 increased depression scores by 10 per cent.

Payelon Givens has a birthmark on his knee (see left) the shape of a cashew – similar to the shape of his twin sister, Patience, at their 10-week scan (see top right). Mother KisLevonia Givens, 28, was heartbroken when doctors revealed tiny Patience had died and vanished at 13 weeks pregnancy. Medics described it as ‘vanishing twin syndrome’, a phenomenon in which a foetus absorbs into their mother’s or sibling’s body. Even though she had to grieve for Patience, Ms Givens, from Shreveport, in Louisiana, finds comfort knowing Patience left her mark – on her twin brother’s leg.

A protein from the foot-and-mouth disease virus, which causes mouth blisters and a fever in animals, was developed into a drug to target pancreatic cancer by Queen Mary University.

Rebecca Wallersteiner was hurrying to the British Library when she slipped on wet leaves, falling on her hip. Her consultant orthopaedic surgeon, explained that she had fractured neck of femur.

The invention of electric light has made it far easier to stay up late and keep eating long after sunset, with potential negative consequences for our health including the heart.

Scientists who developed the drug predict some patients may need only a single treatment to end the peanut allergy altogether, while others may need a top-up jab every few months to keep it at bay.

Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute in California fed mice prebiotics from foods like asparagus and onion before analysing how they fought cancer.

Researchers in Germany measured levels of butyl paraben (BuP) in the urine of 629 mothers. Those with higher concentrations were more likely to have overweight children in their first eight years of life.

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing (left and right with Millie Mackintosh), 31, was diagnosed with tinnitus. Tinnitus is, in fact, a symptom, not a condition – and there is always an underlying cause, explains John Phillips, a consultant ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Foundation Trusts.

Jay Jayamohan is a consultant paediatric neurosurgeon at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. He appeared on the BBC fly-on-the-wall documentary Brain Doctors.

Kelly Owens, 30, volunteered in 2017 to be a guinea pig in a trial of a revolutionary technique that could offer a new treatment for dozens of diseases, including arthritis and asthma.

The Daily Mail’s resident doctor Martin Scurr answers your health concerns in his column. This week a reader asks why his nose is running non-stop and is there anything he can do.

When it comes to type 2 diabetes, we need to stop thinking about weight. While we associate the condition with obesity, it is really related to fat around and inside our organs, writes DR ELLIE.

Images from inside the Milton Keynes quarantine centre (centre and right) have emerged as an evacuation flight carrying more than 150 British passengers landed in Oxfordshire after Britons were airlifted from Hubei province in central China. The flight, with more than 200 people on board, including some foreign nationals, arrived at RAF Brize Norton shortly before 7.30 this morning (bottom right). Living provisions have been made for the passengers (left). There are currently 40,650 cases of the virus worldwide and there have been 910 deaths (bottom left).

Nine out of 19 members of a family who ate a hotpot meal together at the end of January have been diagnosed with coronavirus, suggesting it can spread quickly through shared meals.

Close proximity to others, not having symptoms or unknowingly shedding a large amount of a virus may make someone a ‘super-spreader’ like New York chef, Typhoid Mary (pictured right).

The rapid spread of coronavirus has prompted some people in the UK to wear masks. However the shortage is compounded by the fact that China is the world’s biggest manufacturer of sanitary masks, producing half the supply – but its government is commandeering these. Three-ply surgical mask (first top row). Cup-shaped valved paper mask (middle top row). Rubbery filter respirator mask (bottom far left). Gas mask with built-in goggles (top far right). Netted mesh moulded mask (second bottom left). Lightweight foldaway mask (middle bottom). Rigid dust and mist mask (far right bottom). Pictured top left: Tanith Carey.

After 10 years, frozen eggs must be used in fertility treatment or be destroyed. However, campaigners say the current practice is arbitrary’ and has no scientific basis

Britons with the type 2 form – which is linked to lifestyle and obesity – are 50 per cent more likely to die prematurely than those without the disease.

Scientists believe the obesity epidemic may be to blame for girls starting puberty earlier because being overweight skews hormones, researchers from the University of Copenhagen found.

American researchers assessed the power of men and women when doing a punching motion and a throwing motion. Found punches were very different between sexes but throwing not so much.

County Oak medical centre (bottom right) in Brighton has been shut down, sealed off and is being cleaned by a team in hazmat suits this afternoon (main picture and left) ‘because of an urgent operational health and safety reason’. Patients at the Brighton doctors’ surgery are being urgently traced today as four people in the city were confirmed to have the killer coronavirusfrom China. A British ‘super spreader’ is feared to have infected at least 11 people with coronavirus he picked up in Singapore, prompting the emergency testing of hundreds of people on his flights, Alpine ski break and even staff in his local pub in Hove (top right).A member of County Oak staff tested positive for coronavirus today and a second healthcare worker has also been infected – they are suspected to both be doctors at the Brighton surgery. However, the NHS has refused to say how many patients they came into contact with at work and if they were on a skiing holiday with the super spreader in late January. Furious locals have accused the government and the NHS of keeping them in the dark after they refused to release the names of the infected medics. Dr Catriona Saynor (above centre), who owns the chalet in the Alps where the British ‘super-spreader’ stayed two weeks ago, was a partner there until last summer but works there as a locum, according to the medical centre’s website. Her environmental consultant husband Bob and their nine-year-old son are in quarantine in a French hospital after being exposed the virus by their guest from Hove – but it is not yet confirmed if Dr Saynor is in Britain or in France. It is feared the County Oak staff member came into contact with a British ‘super spreader’, who is believed to have infected at least 11 others on a French ski holiday.

Virologists tracking the outbreak say the case-fatality ratio is much higher in Hubei than elsewhere in China because only the most severe patients are coming forward to be treated.

US officials are expected to release a report finding that more than 100 American soldiers involved in Iran’s missile attacks on them in Iraq sustained potentially debilitating traumatic brain injuries.

A team of experts at Ruhr University Bochum and the University of Greifswald in Germany analysed 22 studies on the survival of viruses such as SARS and MERS.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general at the WHO, urged other countries to ‘step up’ preparations for outbreaks. It follows news of a ‘super-spreader’ businessman from Brighton

Pentagon officials on Thursday announced 11 more quarantines near airports where Americans returning from China are being rerouted, including at Georgia’s Dobbins ARB (bottom left),Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Texas (bottom right), and Naval Base Kitsap (top right). Two quarantines are already set up in California, including one at Travis Air Force Base (top left) for evacuees flow in from Wuhan last week (center). Hospital administrators are bracing with ‘surge capacity’ plans and measures to conserve face masks and other protective equipment.

The test will be rolled out to 12 laboratories in the UK. Total of 620 tests have been conducted on UK citizens so far. Three were positive, and experts have warned the UK to brace for more cases to emerge.

The announcement by Matt Hancock gives the Government greater powers to fight the spread of the virus, with four cases now confirmed in the UK.

Phoebe Ellis, 22, was left ‘traumatised’ by her two extra breasts under her armpits, which first appeared when she was 12 (see left and inset). It took a decade for Ms Ellis, of Hitchin, Hertfordshire (see right), to finally get a diagnosis of accessory axillary breast tissue from a private doctor. The condition causes breast tissue to grow elsewhere, sometimes with nipples. Ms Ellis claims to have been turned away for help by the NHS multiple times, despite breaking down in front of her GP. She was told her issue was ‘cosmetic’ and therefore not eligible for surgery, which left Ms Ellis frustrated knowing some women are offered free breast reductions.

The therapy delivers up to 2,400 pulses of sound to the shaft of the penis over 20 minutes. Six sessions gave significantly better results than a standard impotence pill alone, Italian researchers found.

Women with genetically higher testosterone have an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, but men have a 14 per cent reduced risk, the Cambridge study found.

Ashley, now 59, told the BBC that people think they are safe to have unprotected sex over the age of 50. Six of ten over 50s diagnosed with HIV in 2018 were told at a late stage, UK figures show.

By detecting the abnormal cells in the fallopian tube lining, ovarian cancer could be diagnosed earlier. Currently just over a third of English patients live for five years after diagnosis of the ‘silent killer’.

Shaurya Undre amputated his left hand in an agonising accident, but most of the bone remained (see left, an x-ray). He was rushed to hospital near his home in Manjri, India, where surgeons stitched every nerve and blood vessel back into place under a microscope during a painstaking six-hour operation. Pictures show Shaurya smiling after the procedure (see right), and he has been able to wiggle his fingers since, local media report.

The death toll in mainland China rose by 97 on Sunday, taking the number of global fatalities to 910.

The couple were the first case of human-to-human transmission in the US. After treatment at St Alexius Medical Center Amita in Chicago, they’ve been discharged to self-isolation at home.

One trainee orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Joshua Wolrich, who works in South London, was allegedly paid £4,000 to encourage his 244,000 Instagram followers to eat red meat, without mentioning NHS health guidelines. Alex George, an NHS junior doctor in emergency medicine, appeared on Love Island in 2018, and he has amassed more than a million Instagram followers. He has been paid to promote a brand of sun cream, Amazon’s Alexa and BMW sports cars to his fans. Dr Hazel Wallace, who describes herself as a ‘specialist in nutrition’ within the NHS, has advertised Nike sportswear, Alpro ice cream and trendy coconut water, while dietician Dr Megan Rossi, known as ‘The Gut Health Doctor’, has used her social media feeds to sell her own brand of £3.50-a-box breakfast cereal and to promote Ryvita crackers to her 168,000 followers.

Jessica Donald, from Birmingham, thought she’d get the all-clear after a cervical cancer screening test at her GP – only to be told she’d tested positive for human papillomavirus. (Pictured, stock image.)

Just over one general practitioner in ten is now in a permanent, full-time position, statistics compiled by the General Medical Council (GMC) reveal (stock image).

The pioneering device, smaller than a grain of rice, acts as a marker, helping guide doctors to lumps within the breast that can’t otherwise be felt or seen. At present, women requiring surgery for breast cancer have up to a 25 per cent chance of needing a follow-up operation. This is necessary if parts of the tumour are missed the first time around. But just six per cent of patients given the Magseed implant need a second procedure, as it helps improve accuracy during the initial operation. The technique is set to replace the traditional method used since the 1970s, which involves inserting a steel wire that ‘hooks’ on to the tumour on the morning of surgery. (File image, right, of a woman having a mammogram.)

Foods made with the gunk that lies on the top of stagnant water – and once found mainly in commercial fish food – have higher protein levels than products including chicken, beef and fish.

Princess Michael of Kent, the wife of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael, recently appeared in a slick promotional video for a clinic in the Bahamas that offers controversial joint therapy.