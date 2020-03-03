Health Secretary confirms anyone who self-isolates because of coronavirus WILL get sick pay 

Health Secretary Matt Hancock today confirmed anyone who has to self-isolate because of coronavirus will get paid sick leave.

Guidance has been sent to UK employers, informing them staff who are asked to quarantine themselves are entitled to sick leave.

Mr Hancock told the House of Commons that self-isolation should be considered ‘sickness for employment purposes’.

He said: ‘It’s a very important message for employers and for those who can go home and self-isolate as if they were sick because it’s for medical reasons.’

It comes as staff around the UK are being told to work from home and workplace policies are being checked or drawn up.

More than 81,000 cases of the COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus – have been recorded across the world, with the death toll nearing 2,800.

The Government earlier this week updated its health travel advice to tell travellers from seven more countries to self-isolate if they have symptoms.

The Department of Health said the instruction now applies to Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and northern Italy.

The same advice was already in place for China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau.

Anyone coming to the UK from Hubei province in China – the epicentre of the crisis – should self-isolate even if they don’t feel ill.

That guidance was extended to include people travelling back from Iran, Daegu or Cheongdo in South Korea or almost a dozen towns locked down in the north of Italy.

Conciliation service Acas has today also published new advice to help firms and their staff understand their rights.

A workplace’s normal sick pay policies apply if someone has coronavirus, Acas said.

But if someone is told not to come into work – for example if they have returned from China – they should get their usual pay, it was recommended.

Acas chief executive Susan Clews said: ‘The increase in coronavirus cases is headline news around the world and there are genuine concerns around how to deal with its impact on UK workplaces.

‘Employers and workers have started to get in touch with us to ask what their rights are at work when dealing with potential coronavirus cases.

‘Our new advice aims to help them handle the impact of coronavirus at work.

‘It includes guidance around sick leave, staff in quarantine and considerations for businesses in case they need to temporarily shut down.’

Energy giant Chevron said it had asked staff at its offices in London to work from home ‘for the time being’.

A spokesman said: ‘Our primary concern is the health and safety of our employees and we are taking precautionary measures to reduce their risk of exposure.’

Employment lawyer Martha McKinley, of Stephensons Solicitors, said asking staff to work from home was a ‘practical option’.

She added: ‘It is sensible for UK businesses to consider the impact an outbreak of coronavirus might have on its staff and operations more generally and have a response plan in place.

‘If managers are faced with staff who are unwell or concerned about possible infection, a well-prepared company policy will mean they feel confident in offering the correct response and are seen to remain calm.’

Unite national officer for civil aviation Oliver Richardson said: ‘Unite provided advice for its cabin crew members last week that airlines should be supplying hand sanitiser and gloves for staff, this advice is very much in line with that provided by the European Aviation Safety Agency.

‘While there is no current requirement for masks to be worn, the union understands that if staff choose to do so this will not cause a problem.

‘The union is also encouraging airlines to have a supply of masks in case this becomes a requirement in the future.’

A TUC spokesman said: ‘We strongly advise workers to follow the advice from Public Health England. Entitlement to sick pay will depend on your income and whether you are self-employed.

‘Employers have a duty of care to ensure staff are able to take up health advice.’

Coronavirus chaos and confusion is gripping almost every part of British life today as schools defied the Government and closed and major sporting events were postponed because of the explosion of new cases in Europe.

Travellers to and from Britain are in limbo about whether they should cancel their business or holiday travel for fear of being exposed to the killer virus sweeping the globe.

Britain’s Foreign Office is yet to ban travel to coronavirus-hit countries including China – it only recommends against all but essential travel to Hubei province and towns locked down in Italy.

Ireland’s rugby match against Italy on Saturday was postponed today amid fears Italian fans could bring the virus to Dublin – but England’s Six Nations fixture in Rome on March 14 is still going ahead.

England’s FA is holding urgent talks today about whether it is safe to host Italy’s football team for a Wembley friendly on March 27.

With no restrictions on travel, it raises the prospect of tens of thousands of sports fans travelling between the UK and Europe’s coronavirus epicentre Italy.

The global crisis is expected to continue through 2020 and millions of Britons with foreign holidays booked over the Easter break in April fear they will be unable to travel if it continues to spread at an extraordinary rate.

More than 160 British guests are already trapped in quarantine in a Tenerife hotel for the next two weeks after an Italian doctor staying there fell ill and today Jet2 suspended bookings to the Canary Islands hotel because of the outbreak.

Public Health England today refused to rule out the possibility of shutting down entire towns and communities if a coronavirus outbreak takes hold in the UK.

Medical director Professor Paul Cosford said authorities have to be ‘cautious’ about the idea but that, if the virus started to spread quickly, the government would ‘take actions to isolate more widely’.

A China-style shutdown would force tens of millions to stay at home, including essential health workers such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

US oil company Chevron has sent home around 300 British staff from his London HQ after a worker came down with flu-like symptoms after a foreign trip.

Other companies based in the UK are also scrambling to find out if any of their staff could be carrying coronavirus with a 350,000 Britons estimated to have travelled to Italy and France alone over half term.