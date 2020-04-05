Health Secretary is savaged over his promise of 100,000 coronavirus tests by the end of the month

Health Secretary Matt Hancock today warned the UK’s coronavirus outbreak could peak over the Easter weekend and by next Sunday up to 1,000 people a day could be dying from the deadly disease.

Mr Hancock said it was ‘perfectly possible’ that the one-day death record of 569, recorded yesterday, could double next week.

It came after he was forced to admit his pledge to boost COVID-19 testing capacity to 100,000 per day by the end of April did not include antibody kits, which are seen as crucial to getting the UK back up and running because they can reveal who has had, and is now immune to, the coronavirus.

Number 10 yesterday performed a screeching U-turn on its testing policy as it abandoned the previous centralised approach by health chiefs and finally invited the wider science and medical research sectors to help, with private labs now joining the effort to process thousands of swab tests.

But the Government’s shambolic handling of the testing crisis was today exposed by scientists and commercial laboratories, who claimed they offered to help the government two weeks ago to increase antigen testing – which only tell if someone is currently infected – but were ignored.

Increasing swab testing – sometimes called antigen testing – is also viewed as crucial because it allows officials to test more self-isolating health workers and to say for certain whether they have the disease, allowing those who do not to return to the NHS frontline.

Public Health England is believed to be assessing up to 150 different antibody tests but several kits have already failed medical checks, including one that was wrong 75 per cent of the time. Officials have not revealed how accurate the tests need to be before they will finally give them the green-light.

Manufacturers of antibody tests who have sent them to PHE for assessment today said there was still no clarity on whether their kits were going to be used despite some claiming their devices are 98 per cent accurate. An Essex-based maker of DIY kits claimed officials won’t even look at its product because it is a self-test, as opposed to one used by medics.

The UK is able to conduct antibody tests at its specialist military laboratory at Porton Down in Wiltshire. Some 3,500 of those tests are currently being carried out each week as part of a population sampling effort to establish how many people have had coronavirus. But that test is laboratory-based and allegedly cannot be scaled up.

Mr Hancock’s intervention came as:

Mr Hancock returned to work yesterday after spending a week in isolation after catching coronavirus.

Today he was grilled on his test pledge during numerous broadcast interviews as he was repeatedly asked what proportion of the 100,000 tests would be antibody.

‘I think that the antibody test, the blood test, at the moment we haven’t got a reliable home test,’ he said.

‘If we manage to get one then that can be easily replicated and we can get into even higher figures, much higher figures.’

Asked why the government was factoring in the antibody test for its end of April deadline given that it does not currently have a test to use, Mr Hancock then replied: ‘Yes, but I am not assuming any come on stream, that is pillar three as we call it, in order to hit the 100,000 target.’

Public Health England is said to be looking at 150 different coronavirus antibody kits but the organisation is yet to find one which works and can be rolled out at a mass scale.

Health experts have said they cannot yet guarantee that people who have had the virus will have total immunity but they do believe those who have already had it will have some resistance.

Mr Hancock said he had been told it is ‘highly likely’ he now has immunity but ‘it is not certain’.

The row over antibody testing came as Mr Hancock signalled the nation could have a long wait for the end of lockdown.

He suggested a mass testing and tracing programme will have to be put in place before restrictions can be lifted.

Such a programme would allow health experts to stop a second wave of the outbreak because people who catch coronavirus could be isolated quickly and all the people who they had come into contact with could also be found and tested.

He told the BBC: ‘The first step is to get the rate of infection down so that that isn’t increasing and as you say it takes some time after the lockdown is put in place to get that rate of infection, the rate of transmission down. That is the first step.

‘Then we need to make sure that we have the testing in place and the tracking so that if we release any of the measures we don’t simply then have the infection spread again in the way that it was starting to spread when we brought the measures into place. So it is a very difficult thing.’

Mr Hancock painted a tough picture of contracting the virus as he said he had lost half a stone in weight during his week in self-isolation with the killer bug.

He said it was a ‘pretty unpleasant experience’ and felt like he had ‘glass in my throat’.

Told this morning that Boris Johnson appears to be experiencing worse symptoms than he did, Mr Hancock told Sky News: ‘I think he got it a little bit after me. In my case it is rough, especially when you are on the downhill part of it, it is very worrying, because we have all seen how serious it can get.

‘I had a coupled of days when it was really very unpleasant and I have lost about half a stone.

‘But thankfully I have then recovered and I am now feeling fine and it is very good to be back at work.

‘I talked to the Prime Minister all the way through this. He is working very hard as much as he can from home obviously in Downing Street.

‘But I have worked with him everyday all the way through and he is doing what is needed and taking the decisions. We all wish him a very speedy recovery.’

The Health Secretary said that at the moment approximately 8,000 patients a day are taking the antigen test but the hope is that number will fall as social distancing measures slow the spread of infection.

He told BBC Breakfast that around 1,500 frontline healthcare staff are being tested daily since centres opened at the weekend but that number is ‘ramping up fast’.

He added: ‘At the moment we think that there are around 35,000 frontline NHS staff who aren’t in work due to coronavirus.

‘The number is much smaller than some of the anecdotal evidence that we’ve been hearing, although of course there may be pockets.’

Mr Hancock has placed Public Health England director of health improvement John Newton in charge of overseeing the UK’s testing efforts.

Mr Newton warned today that testing right now would not lift the lockdown as he said there is ‘no question’. restrictions needed to remain in place to ‘flatten the curve and testing doesn’t really influence that’.

He was asked what percentage of the 100,000 tests would be antigen and what percentage would would antibody and he suggested the latter will play a role.

He told the BBC: ‘The Secretary of State’s target was for all of those tests together. He was very clear about that.’

Told that it would be difficult to monitor progress without setting out a specific split on the testing types, Mr Newton said: ‘I think the requirement is the thing that I am focusing on which is to get the swab tests out to people who need them for clinical management in hospitals but also management not just in hospitals, people who are symptomatic in care homes, in prisons, in police custody, there are a whole range of settings where swab tests are needed to now to help services manage people who are symptomatic.’

The government has been slammed in recent days over the performance of ministers at its daily press conferences with Mr Hancock’s return viewed by many as a major improvement.

One senior minister told The Telegraph that Business Secretary Alok Sharma and Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick were ‘decent people’ but they had been made to look ‘ridiculous’ because of their failure to answer questions directly.

Describing the performance of some ministers as ’embarrassing’, the minister said: ‘This No 10 operation and the way it works was always going to be found out.

‘They don’t let the ministers get on with their jobs… the people in charge are woefully unqualified to get us through this.’

Mr Hancock declared yesterday the UK will be conducting 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of the month as he finally signalled a U-turn on the UK screening regime.

Emerging for the first time since being struck down by the disease himself, the Health Secretary said he ‘gets’ why there has been criticism as he abandoned the previous centralised approach and urged the wider science industry to help boost capacity.

Defending the government’s response, a querulous and at times emotional Mr Hancock said that Public Health England had been ‘working round the clock’ and could be ‘proud’ of what it had done.

Taking the press briefing in No10 this evening after a week in isolation recovering from the virus, he listed five ‘pillars’ for the new strategy.

Swab tests at PHE labs will be increased dramatically to 25,000 a day; research institutions and private sector firms like Boots and Amazon will be brought into the screening system; antibody tests will be introduced if they can be proved effective; community testing will be bolstered; and the overall UK diagnostics industry will be enlarged.

Mr Hancock rejected comparisons with huge testing numbers in Germany, saying the UK was building from a ‘lower base’ when it came to biotech capacity.

He said some of the prototype tests he was being urged to buy had failed trials.

One missed three out of four cases, he said.

But he admitted that even with his new ‘five point plan’ testing capacity will not hit 100,000 per day until the end of the month – by which point he guaranteed that all frontline NHS staff will have access to checks.

He said the longer-term goal was to have capacity for 250,000 checks every day.

That number will include any antibody tests – to show who previously had the virus – if they can be shown to be effective.

‘Our ultimate goal is that anyone who needs a test can have one,’ he said.

‘The new national effort for testing will ensure that we can get tests for everyone who needs them and I am delighted that the pharmaceutical industry is rising to this challenge, putting unprecedented resources into testing,’ he said.

‘We took the right decisions at the rights times on the very best scientific advice.

‘Taken together, I am now setting the goal of 100,000 tests per day by the end of this month. That is the goal and I am determined that we will get there.’

Mr Hancock said he was ‘delighted to be back’ after his spell in isolation, adding: ‘I come back redoubled in my determination to fight this virus with everything we have got.’

The previous approach on swab tests was meant to ensure checks are conducted properly, but the 10,000 per day level achieved so far contrasts sharply with the decentralised tactics deployed successfully in countries like Germany, which is carrying out up to 100,000.

Mr Hancock revealed that 5,000 NHS workers have now been tested, amid fears tens of thousands are off work unnecessarily.

Explaining the sluggishness in hiking test numbers, Mr Hancock said approving faulty tests would put people at risk.

‘I understand why NHS staff want tests, so they can get back to the frontline. Of course I do,’ he said.

‘But I took the decision that the first priority has to be the patients for whom the result of a test could be the difference in treatment that is the difference between life and death

‘I believe anybody in my shoes would have taken the same decision.’

The tests for who currently has the virus are viewed as critical for keeping health workers on the frontline, and tracking the outbreak could allow lockdown to be calibrated in ‘hotspots’.

But experts say screening for if people have already been through the disease – antibody testing – will be the biggest breakthrough in getting the country back on its feet.

In a video released from his self-isolation in Downing Street last night, Boris Johnson admitted mass testing was the solution to the ‘puzzle’. ‘This is how we will defeat it in the end,’ he said.

At the press briefing this evening, Mr Hancock said the UK lacked a large diagnostics industry so was having to build from a ‘lower base’ than the likes of Germany, which is testing at greater levels for coronavirus.

He said a country-wide shortage of swabs had been ‘resolved’ but that there remained a ‘global challenge’ around sourcing the reagent chemicals needed for the tests.

‘I’m proud that every single patient who needed a test for life-saving treatment has had access to a test. But of course NHS staff need access to testing too.

‘And I’m delighted that at the weekend we could roll out this access for the first time.

‘And there is a challenge too of making sure that the public can have confidence in tests.

‘Seven of the tests we are currently checking have failed. In one case, a test that I am being urged to buy missed three out of four positive cases of coronavirus.

‘That means in three-quarters of cases that test would have given the false comfort of sending someone with coronavirus back on the wards.

‘Approving tests that don’t work is dangerous and I will not do it.’

Mr Hancock confirmed that the government is looking at issuing ‘immunity certificates’ to those who have recovered from the disease to get the economy up and running again, if reliable antibody tests can be produced.

‘That is an important thing that we will be doing and are looking at but it is too early in the science of the immunity that comes from having the disease.. to be able to get clarity about that.’

Mr Hancock paid an emotional tribute to NHS staff who have lost their lives, and expressed his ‘deepest condolences’ to the friends and families of all coronavirus victims.

‘If the past few weeks have shown us anything, it’s that we are steadfast as a country in our resolve to defeat this invisible killer,’ he said.

‘I am profoundly moved by the compassion and the commitment that we are seeing from people right across the country, and in the health and care system we have lost colleagues too.

‘Doctors, nurses, mental health professionals: they have paid the ultimate price for their service – working to care for others.

‘I just want to say this on behalf of all my colleagues in health and social care: I am awed by the dedication of colleagues on the frontline, every single person, who contributes to the running of this diverse and caring institution that our nation holds so dear.

‘Many of those who have died who are from the NHS were people who came to this country to make a difference, and they did, and they’ve given their lives in sacrifice, and we salute them.’

He also declared that more than £13billion of historic NHS debt will be written off to place trusts in a ‘stronger position’ to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

Downing Street said earlier: ‘We acknowledge that more needs to be done in relation to testing. We need to be testing more people and we need to be making progress very quickly.’

Yesterday a report by the Adam Smith Institute ranked the UK as being 26th out of 34 countries in the Western world for coronavirus testing.

Number 10 yesterday abandoned the centralised testing approach of control freak health chiefs and urged the wider science industry to help boost capacity.

Matt Hancock declared the UK will conduct 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of the month as he finally signalled a U-turn on the UK screening regime.

It came amid warnings ‘time is running out’ to scale up mass coronavirus testing to allow Britain to get a grip of the escalating crisis – which has killed almost 3,000 people.

The chief executive of one of the UK’s leading laboratories urged the Prime Minister to summon the Dunkirk spirit and let ‘small ship’ labs start screening for the deadly infection spreading rampantly on British soil.

The Francis Crick Institute has started swabbing NHS staff at one trust and aims to ramp up to 500 per day by next week and expand to other overwhelmed hospitals across the capital.

Other smaller laboratories say they have volunteered to help with testing, too, among them the Sir William Dunn School of Pathology at Oxford University and the Jack Birch Cancer Research Unit in York.

Another – Systems Biology Laboratory in Abingdon – is testing local GP staff already and Cancer Research UK said it is also providing equipment and expert staff to help with swabbing Britons.

But scientists say there are dozens of laboratories in the UK that already have the equipment needed to process coronavirus tests, and that any ‘self-respecting’ facility would be equipped to start immediately.

The Francis Crick Institute, a leading biomedical science lab in London, has already started using its facilities to test NHS staff from the University College London Hospitals NHS Trust.

It hopes to scale up to 500 tests per day by early next week with the ultimate aim of doing 2,000 every day – the equivalent of around 14,000 each week.

The institute – a partnership of leading charities and universities – will aim to provide results within 24 hours, to enable NHS staff to return to work as quickly as possible.

In comparison, only around 10,000 patients are being tested every day in Public Health England’s centralised approach.

Sir Paul Nurse, director of the Crick, said: ‘Testing is an essential part of the national effort to tackle the spread of COVID-19. We wanted to use our facilities and expertise to help support NHS staff on the front line who are battling this virus.

‘Institutes like ours are coming together with a Dunkirk spirit – small boats that collectively can have a huge impact on the national endeavour.’

Cancer Research UK has scientists at the Crick Institute who are involved with carrying out the tests and is also using its staff and equipment around the country to help test medical workers so they can continue working on the frontline without fears they are spreading the infection.

Executive director of research at the charity, Iain Foulkes, said: ‘They are providing desperately needed capacity at a time of national crisis, and testing NHS staff quickly so they can decide if they can return to their life-saving work.

‘As a scientific research community, we need to beat the pandemic together – the sooner we do that the sooner our researchers can get back to beating cancer.’

Some scientists with the right facilities have already volunteered to help the government effort but not had their offers taken up.

Matthew Freeman, at the Sir William Dunn School of Pathology at Oxford University, said in a tweet: ‘We have many people experienced in PCR.’

The PCR machines examine DNA taken from a nose or throat swab to look for signs of viral genetic material (RNA) left behind by the coronavirus.

This is the kind of testing currently being used by Public Health England, which has eight of its own laboratories and access to 40 in NHS hospitals around the country.

Mr Freeman added: ‘We’d love to help and have been trying to volunteer for weeks. Must be many university departments and institutes in similar position.

‘I’d love to know more about why we can’t be used. Would be interested to hear if others have been more successful in offering services.

‘I understand how complex it is: quality control, biosafety, ethics… But can’t help feeling that in an emergency these could have been sorted. Less complex than constructing a 5,000 bed hospital in two weeks.’

The department – famed for the development of penicillin – would normally use its machines to examine the minute workings of human infections and diseases.

Another lab at Oxford – the Butt Group, which studies genetics – added on Twitter: ‘I echo this sense of frustration: we volunteered on day 1 and beyond being asked 3 times to list our expertise, have heard nothing.’

Marc Dionne, a researcher at Imperial College London, replied: ‘Many from Imperial in the same position. I’ve heard that one of the personnel shortages now is not people capable of running PCR but people capable of directing them’.

Systems Biology Laboratory, a not-for-profit science company, has taken local matters into its own hands and is already testing staff at 14 GP surgeries in Oxfordshire twice a week.

The tests – it is doing around 100 per day, according to The Times – mean staff can continue to work safe in the knowledge that they don’t have the coronavirus so aren’t passing it on to patients.

Director of the lab, Mike Fischer, said he started buying the testing kits online around two weeks ago and they cost about £10 per time. He hopes to scale up to be able to do 800 tests every day.

Mr Fischer said the lab was also using PCR tests and had ordered another 15,000. It is unclear who they bought them from or how much they cost.

He said: ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if there are 1,000 labs like that. We actually have this incredibly valuable strategic resource distributed around the country.’

Although Mr Fischer doesn’t have official approval as a testing centre he said the Government was aware of what he was doing and was ‘supportive’.

Mr Fischer, who also co-founded the stock imagery company Alamy, said his team of five people could scale up tests to 500 each day once they have honed the process.

One of the founders of the Jack Birch Cancer Research Unit in York yesterday claimed the facility – which mainly focuses on studying bladder cancer – was capable of carrying out potentially thousands of tests every day.

Professor Colin Garner, who said the UK must take war-time measures to fight the outbreak, claimed ‘every self-respecting laboratory will have the equipment to conduct hundreds, if not thousands, of these tests every day’.

In a call to action, he said: ‘My understanding is that the UK is building a large testing centre in Milton Keynes. Why wait for this to be built when there are labs and people sitting idle around the UK who could conduct these tests now?’

Professor Garner urged the Government to create an immediate task force comprised of the university medical and bioscience sector, cancer research labs, pharma giants, the NHS and other bodies.

He said: ‘Just as the government called for volunteers to help vulnerable people and got 750,000 people applying, they should now put out an immediate call to all UK lab scientists and enlist them in this national effort.’

‘It is heart breaking that we are putting our medical front-line staff at risk when there is a national testing capability that could be used now.

‘A centralised lab is not the answer. Regional labs should be created and all the above organisations enlisted… The UK has some of the best scientists and facilities in the world. Let’s get them working to beat COVID-19.’