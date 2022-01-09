Health Secretary Sajid Javid is urging parents to get their children vaccinated in order to keep schools open.

Since September, more than 1.4 million young people aged 12 to 15 have received their first dose.

Hundreds of thousands of appointments for children aged 12 and up are available in January, with parents having the option of booking an appointment at one of around 300 centers or visiting one of around 500 walk-in locations.

As students return from the Christmas holidays, teams of vaccinators will be visiting hundreds of schools to administer vaccinations, according to NHS England.

The vaccines, according to Sajid Javid, will “protect young people from Omicron, assist in keeping schools open, and protect their friends and families.”

Mr Javid stated, “Keeping children in school is critical for their education, health, and well-being.”

“Many young people can get their first or second dose at school, at walk-in sites, or by booking one of the half million vaccination appointments available across the country this month,” says the CDC.

Dr. Nikki Kanani, a GP and deputy lead for the NHS vaccine program, also advised parents that getting their children vaccinated would allow them to “stay in school and socialize.”

“I know how much disruption Covid has caused for so many families over the past two years, affecting the lives and education of young people,” she said.

“Vaccination protects them, their families, and their friends, allowing them to stay in school and socialize.”

Dr. Kanani said the vaccine was “safe and effective,” and that her 13-year-old son received his first dose at their local pharmacy while she was getting her booster.

“Young people can get their life-saving protection at a walk-in clinic or wait until school to get vaccinated, but the best way to ensure it happens quickly and conveniently is to book online now,” she said.

A first and second dose of the Covid vaccine are available to children aged 12 to 15.

Adults over the age of 12 who are at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus may be eligible for a booster.

Everyone over the age of 18 and some 16-year-olds who received two doses of the vaccine at least three months ago are eligible for a booster shot.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has done so.

Get kids jabbed to keep schools open, Health Secretary Sajid Javid urges parents