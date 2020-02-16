Health Secretary warns coronavirus outbreak will ‘get worse before it gets better’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned coronavirus in the UK ‘will get worse before it gets better’ as he announced an emergency pot to fight the disease.

He told MPs in the Commons today that health bosses were on high alert for more cases on home soil but said curbing the virus was ‘a marathon, not a sprint’.

Mr Hancock revealed money would be pumped into NHS hospitals at risk of being bombarded with cases to create more isolation areas and infectious diseases wards.

Only four hospitals in England have specialist units for patients with highly contagious illnesses like coronavirus – two in London, one in Newcastle and one in Liverpool.

These wards are not equipped to deal with high influx of patients and could be easily overrun if dozens of Britons fall ill with the disease.

NHS trusts can now start applying for funding from the Government to build more of these units in hospitals around the country, the Department of Health said.

When quizzed on how much funding would be made available in the fight against an outbreak Mr Hancock said he ‘hadn’t put a cap on it’.

More than 43,000 people have caught the SARS-like infection worldwide and at least 1,000 have died.

It comes after Mr Hancock gave police the power to seize people in danger of spreading coronavirus and force them into isolation in handcuffs – in a desperate bid to contain the virus.

The new law was hurriedly brought into force after a patient staying at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral reportedly tried to leave before completing the 14-day stay after his return from China.

Speaking in the Commons today, Mr Hancock said: ‘As I said last week, dealing with this disease is a marathon not a sprint.

‘The situation will get worse before it gets better. We will be guided by the science. Be in no doubt, we will do everything that is effective to tackle this virus and keep people safe.

‘Today I can announce to the House the immediate launch of a capital facility to support any urgent works the NHS needs for the coronavirus response such as the creation of further isolation areas and other necessary facilities.’

It comes after the government announced police are now legally allowed to seize and force coronavirus patients into isolation in handcuffs.

The new law was brought into force after a patient staying at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral reportedly tried to leave before completing the 14-day stay after his return from China.

Government sources said those who returned to the UK on the evacuation flights on January 31 were given a ‘very clear choice’ and had to sign contracts saying they would remain in isolation for a fortnight.

But a source involved with the Arrowe Park incident said: ‘We found we didn’t have the necessary enforcement powers to make sure they didn’t leave.’

Police will now be able to force people to remain in the units and, if they leave, to arrest them for committing an offence and take them back to the quarantine facility, MailOnline understands.

And they will also be allowed to hunt down and capture people if they ‘may be infected or contaminated [and]could present a risk to public health’.

This extraordinary power comes after footage from China showed a team of around a dozen security officials chasing a suspected coronavirus patient through the streets in a bid to catch them.

It comes after it emerged that three prisoners in Oxfordshire are being tested for the coronavirus.

Two of the men are housed at HMP Bullingdon, close to Bicester, while a third is reportedly in hospital being cared for after becoming ill.

The UK is on high alert for more cases of coronavirus, with hundreds of people having been tested and images emerging of medics in protective gear.

The University of Bath today confirmed someone linked to the institution is in self-isolation awaiting the results of a test for the virus, which was today named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, a worried resident in London took a photo of someone in full protective gear outside their neighbour’s flat. It is not clear if they were a paramedic.

And a private school in Ipswich has been forced to deny rumours of a case among its pupils after someone at a local church made the claim at a service.

Five cases of the virus have been diagnosed in England in the past week, taking the total to eight.