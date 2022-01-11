‘Healthy’ drinks may put women and adolescent girls in danger.

‘Healthy’ drinks may put women and adolescent girls at risk.

AN EXPERT has warned that some “healthy” drinks, particularly for women and adolescent girls, may be harmful.

Professor Ian Givens, a food and nutrition expert, advises against using trendy milk substitutes such as oat, almond, and soy milk.

Dairy substitutes are common in a plant-based (vegan) diet and have fewer calories than the traditional green or blue-top varieties.

They are, however, nearly devoid of cow’s milk’s health benefits.

Professor Given is concerned that young women’s nutritional intake will be jeopardized if they avoid dairy.

According to him, the growing trend of avoiding red meat in one’s diet has exacerbated deficiencies.

Women are particularly vulnerable, according to Prof Givens of Reading University’s Institute for Food, Nutrition, and Health, because they are “more sensitive” to anti-meat and anti-dairy messages.

“The concern is that there have been a few very specific cases where young children have been switched to these products and developed a type of protein deficiency that you wouldn’t expect in Western societies,” he said.

In comparison to 2011, half of females aged 11 to 18 do not get the recommended amount of iron according to data.

“That has happened over the last 20 to 30 years, and that is a worry,” Prof Givens said at a press conference, according to MailOnline.

Only 2% of men and 27% of women between 19 and 64 do not hit iron targets.

Iron is abundant in plant-based foods such as beans, nuts, and dried fruit, but meat is the best source.

Fatigue and a loss of concentration are symptoms of anemia, which occur when the body is unable to transport oxygen around the body properly.

A quarter of teenage girls, according to the government-funded National Diet and Nutrition Survey, are deficient in iodine, calcium, and zinc.

“This is largely due to lower milk consumption,” Prof Givens explained.

He warned that one of the richest sources of iodine is dairy milk, which is also found in sea fish and shellfish.

All three foods are outlawed on a vegan diet.

Iodine deficiency is a particular concern for young women approaching childbearing age, according to The New York Times, because it is essential for foetal health.

According to the expert, calcium is important for bone development, as is magnesium, which is also deficient in women’s diets.

Young women who struggled during adolescence may face even greater difficulties…

