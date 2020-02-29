Hearing aids can slow cognitive decline in older people

Do hearing aids help against natural cognitive decline?

Using hearing aids in older people can delay cognitive decline and even improve brain function. This finding could help to stop natural cognitive decline in old age.

The University of Melbourne’s recent investigation found that wearing a hearing aid can delay cognitive decline in older adults and improve brain function. The results of the study were published in the English-language journal “Journal of Clinical Medicine”.

Is hearing loss a risk factor for dementia?

The cognitive decline that naturally occurs in old people is associated with hearing loss, which affects approximately 32 percent of people over the age of 55 and more than 70 percent of people over 70 years of age. Hearing loss has previously been identified as a modifiable risk factor for dementia.

Almost 100 elderly people were examined

The researchers analyzed the effects of using hearing aids on almost 100 adults aged 62 to 82 who had hearing loss. Participants were examined for hearing, cognitive function, speech perception, quality of life, physical activity, loneliness, mood and medical health before and 18 months after using hearing aids.

Effects of using hearing aids after 18 months

After 18 months of hearing aid use, it was finally found that the speech perception, self-reported hearing impairment and the quality of life of the participants had improved significantly. In addition, 97.3 percent of the participants in this study showed either a clinically significant improvement or stability in executive function, their mental ability to plan, organize information, and initiate tasks.

Women showed significant improvements in working memory

Women in particular showed significant improvements in working memory. Working memory is used for general thinking and decision making, as well as for most of the other cognitive functions examined.

More frequent use of hearing aids led to improvements

The researchers also found in their study that the more frequent use of hearing aids was associated with greater improvements in cognitive function. Women paid more attention to the regular use of their hearing aids than men.

Currently no treatment for cognitive decline or dementia

The improvement in cognitive function found in the study is something that cannot normally be seen in older adults. Although there are successful treatments for hearing loss, there is currently no successful therapy for cognitive decline or dementia

More research is needed

The current investigation is a positive step in research into the treatment of hearing aids to delay cognitive decline. Further studies on this topic are already in full swing. These are intended to compare the cognitive results of a larger sample size with those of a healthy aging comparison group of older people from Australia with typical hearing for their age. (As)

