Heart infections in French children, possibly due to coronavirus – Wel.nl

Several children in France are suffering from inflammation around the heart, which may be caused by the new coronavirus. The French health minister announced this on Wednesday, who emphasized that there is no evidence yet. The inflammations are taken “very seriously”, says Olivier Véran. About fifteen French children show the symptoms.

The British authorities also reported such cases last weekend. In the UK, children are said to have even died from its effects. The inflammation causes them to have severe abdominal complaints, fever and inflamed blood vessels. In the UK, some children are admitted to intensive care. “It is a new disease that we think may have been caused by the coronavirus or Covid-19,” UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said Tuesday. He indicated that not all children with the symptoms have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

In addition to France and Great Britain, the disease has also been diagnosed in Italy, Spain and Switzerland. As far as is known, no cases have been reported in the Netherlands. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) has received no signals about this.

Scientists from different countries have been asked to investigate the link between the inflammation and the corona virus.