Here are our top tips from celebrities, athletes, and experts on how to beat the Blue Monday blues.

Here are some celebrity, sports star, and expert advice on how to beat the Blue Monday blues.

BLUE Monday is said to be the bleakest and depressing day of the year, as well as the most difficult to get through.

There is some disagreement as to whether the third Monday in January is scientifically proven to be worse than any other.

It is referred to as a “myth” by the Samaritans.

Regardless of the calendar, everyone has good and bad days.

Taking care of our mental health and reaching out to loved ones who may be suffering should not be limited to a single day in the bleak middle of winter.

So having plans in place for all of your Mondays – as well as those times when you just need a little motivation, a boost, or some peace – can only be a good thing.

We asked the best and brightest in sports, television, Instagram, and medicine how they manage their mental health.

Here, they share their best coping strategies.

Coping, according to Wag Tanya Bardsley, is “all about the simple things that everyone knows but never does.”

“I have to do meditation every day and try to avoid alcohol and caffeine because they can really kick start my anxiety,” the Real Housewives Of Cheshire star, 40, tells Fab Daily.

“Even if it’s just a walk, you should exercise every day.”

And I eat a lot of leafy greens.”

Lucy Mecklenburgh, who is expecting her second child and is a former Towie star, says her methods for boosting mental health have evolved as she has gotten older.

“Going for a walk is a big one for me,” she adds.

“It may seem simple, but I discovered the power of walking during my first pregnancy, and it is now my go-to activity.”

“Getting outside not only forces you to get out of situations, but it also helps you clear your mind and get some vitamin D from direct sunlight.”

“Plus, it’s exercise, so you get all the health benefits as well.”

BOXER Tyson Fury is a tireless mental health advocate who finds balance in his life by going to the gym and training.

“Not money or a million title defenses,” says the two-time world heavyweight champion when asked what keeps his mind healthy.

I’m motivated to get out of bed in the morning, do some light exercise, and enjoy my day.

“I don’t have any boxing goals; I’ve done it all and won it all, the only person in my era to do so.”

“It makes no difference how many belts you have, who you’ve beaten, or what your record is.

“You’re just another bare-chested douchebag in the shower, and I’ve always…

