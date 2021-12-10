Here are some of the lesser-known symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, ranging from paranoia to poor judgment.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disease that causes memory, thinking, and reasoning skills to deteriorate.

Preclinical, mild (also known as early-stage), moderate, and severe (also known as late-stage) are the stages of the disease.

Most people with Alzheimer’s disease experience symptoms in their mid-60s, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA).

Early signs of Alzheimer’s disease, on the other hand, may appear in people in their 30s and mid-60s.

Memory problems are typically one of the first signs of cognitive impairment related to Alzheimer’s disease. The first symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease vary from person to person.

Non-memory aspects of cognition, such as word finding, vision-spatial issues, and impaired reasoning or judgment, are also signs of early Alzheimer’s disease.

Mild cognitive impairment may be diagnosed in others, according to the NIA.

As the disease progresses, people begin to experience more significant memory loss and other cognitive difficulties.

Although the disease is difficult to live with, one expert has revealed that there are some things you can do to lower your risk of contracting it.

Dr Marilyn Glenville PhD, an expert at Natural Health Practice, told The Sun that there are many lifestyle changes that can be made to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s or Dementia.

Diet, vitamins and nutrients, sleep, exercise, brain training, over-the-counter medications, and health screenings are among the seven suggestions.

Scientists have also discovered that a memory test can detect Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms appear in a patient.

