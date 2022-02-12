Here’s how to apply to be an official taster for Aldi’s new wine range.

For the first time, lucky wine lovers will be invited to the Aldi headquarters’ taste kitchens to sample “never been sipped” wines.

Aldi, the discount supermarket, has launched a nationwide search for three aspiring wine enthusiasts to taste and test wines alongside its purchasing team.

They’ll join Aldi’s expert buyers in deciding which wines will be featured in its upcoming range, which will launch in September, with help from ‘Mistress of Wine’ Sam Caporn MW.

The opportunity arises as Aldi sees an increase in customers eager to try new wines.

More unexpected premium wines from countries as far flung as China and Canada have been added to the Aldi wine range in the past year than ever before.

Aldi is now asking customers to help them choose which wonderful creations should take pride of place on shelves in the run-up to Christmas.

“What shoppers want and need are our top priority,” Julie Ashfield, managing director of Aldi UK’s buying department, said.

We’ve always been interested in hearing what our wine-obsessed customers want to see on the shelves.

“It aids the wine buying team in shaping the wine ranges into what they are: high-quality, delicious wines that customers want to consume.”

It’s a fantastic opportunity for Aldi wine lovers to see their favorite wine stocked on our shelves this year.”

Before the wines are released on Aldi’s shelves, the testers will receive a free sample of the final wines.

Customers must simply send an email to [email protected] to apply for the Aldi wine tasting opportunity.

Meanwhile, in time for Valentine’s Day, Aldi has reduced the price of some of its most popular prosecco to under £4 per bottle.

Costellore Prosecco Vino Frizzante from Aldi has been reduced to £3.99 per bottle and is ideal for celebrating loved ones.

Its best-selling Prosecco Spumante DOC has also been reduced in price from £5.99 to £4.99.

This classic Italian sparkling wine is soft and fruity, with notes of breezy apple peel and lemon zest, making it the ideal partner for refined Valentine dining.

