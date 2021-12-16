Here’s how your mascara could be causing’mucus fishing syndrome,’ according to me, a doctor.

I’m a doctor, and here’s how your mascara might be contributing to’mucus fishing syndrome.’

MASCARA is a must-have in many women’s make-up bags, but one expert warns that it may cause’mucus fishing syndrome.’

If you’ve ever had a string-like substance in your eye while removing your makeup, don’t pull it out, according to Dr. Anthony Youn.

Dr. Youn, who has 7.3 million followers and 222.1 million likes on TikTok, replied to a video of a woman pulling black mucus from her eye.

“This is called mucus fishing syndrome, and it’s mucus that you pull out of your eyelid,” he explained.

“The more you pull, the more it returns.”

“It’s not a strand of hair; it’s turned dark because of mascara.”

Each time you remove the mucus, the eye becomes irritated, which causes more mucus to be produced.

Most people remove mucus with cotton buds or their fingers, which isn’t always sterile.

This usually leads to a vicious cycle of mucus removal, which some TikTok users said they have to do on a daily basis.

Meadows Eye Care experts say a small amount of mucus in the eye is normal, but the stringy consistency could indicate other issues.

The mucus could also be caused by conjunctivitis, which can be caused by an allergy, bacteria, or virus, according to the researchers.

Blepharitis, an inflammation of the eyelids, is another condition that mucus may be linked to.

Dry eyes, which are common during the winter months, may be linked to mucus fishing syndrome.

“As the seasons change, the weather gets drier and humidity subsides,” Roshni Patel, an optometrist at Lenstore, said.

“While this may be a welcome relief for some, due to the high winds and low humidity, others may begin to experience drier eyes than usual.”

“Using over-the-counter artificial tears to treat dry eye symptoms during the winter months is one way to help combat the effects of dry eyes.”

“Another way to combat dry eyes in the winter is to switch to glasses instead of contact lenses, as well as investing in a humidifier or an essential oil diffuser to help add moisture back into the air, which will help lubricate your eyes and relieve the pain they cause when dry.”

She went on to say that sleeping in your contact lenses (which is easy to do when you’re sick) can cause discomfort, dryness, and an increased risk of infection because oxygen can’t reach your eyes.