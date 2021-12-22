Here’s the UK’s favorite alternative: coconut milk, peas, and potatoes.

Coconut milk, peas, and potatoes are among the UK’s favorite alternatives.

According to a study, there are some unique varieties that are gaining popularity.

According to a new study, oat milk is the preferred milk alternative in the United Kingdom.

The study, conducted by coffee machine manufacturer Gaggia Milano, looked at Google search data from the previous 12 months to determine the most popular milk substitutes.

They discovered that on average, Brits looked for oat milk 27,000 times per month.

Almond milk came in second place, just ahead of coconut milk, to round out the top three.

Meanwhile, soy milk’s popularity has waned in recent years, possibly due to environmental concerns about soy plant cultivation.

Hemp milk was the fifth most searched for alternative milk, which is surprising.

The milk is made from the cannabis plant and is said to have a texture that is similar to cow’s milk, making it popular among baristas.

Potato milk has also been identified as a possible new plant milk trend.

Potato milk searches have increased by 1,995% in the last year, while pea milk searches have increased by 89 percent.

“More than a third of people in the UK drink plant-based milk, and with Veganuary approaching, many of us will be looking for the best non-dairy option to top up our morning coffees,” said Craig Jukes, Sales Director, Evoca UK.

“While oat milk is a firm favorite, especially among coffee drinkers, search data suggests that newcomers like potato milk may soon overtake it in 2022.”

In addition, over the last three months, searches for hazelnut milk and pea milk have exploded.

“Veganuary is a great way to commit to eating fewer animal products in 2022 while also helping to combat climate change, which is why it’s critical that coffee shops and baristas have all of the latest non-dairy products to support the movement.”

Giving up animal products became increasingly popular at the start of the year, and the trend has continued to grow year after year.

Last year, 582,000 people took the pledge, with the (hashtag)Veganuary hashtag receiving over 170 million views on TikTok.

Alternative milks have become widely available in supermarkets and coffee shops.

Milk consumption in the United Kingdom has decreased by half since 1974, according to farming UK.

Visit InYourArea for more stories from your neighborhood.