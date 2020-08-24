Hero doctor saves coronavirus patient from 4th-floor hospital ledge in dramatic clip – Latest News

He pulls the man to his feet and manages to convince him to return inside. On the ground, terrified onlookers have stretched out a piece of cloth to try to save the man if he did jump.

The video shows the medic in full protective gear risking his own life as he climbs out of the window to save the patient.

The doctor risked his life to step out onto the ledge and talk the man back inside. Onlookers watching from the ground applauded the brave medic’s actions as the patient was saved

Incredible footage has shown a doctor helping a patient infected with coronavirus back into the hospital after he stood precariously on the ledge on the fourth floor.

It happened at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in the Indian city of Jabalpur over the weekend.

But when they see the man being saved, cheers and applause ring out from those watching.

He then sat at the ledge until the doctor arrived.

Police were immediately called and when they arrived, tried to calm the patient down.

According to the hospital, the patient had crawled out of the fourth-floor window and “tried to jump”.

