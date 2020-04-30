Herpes virus – researchers decode genetic material

An international genetics team has decoded the herpesvirus genome using the latest systems biology methods.

As the researchers note in the journal “Nature Communications”, they can now analyze the individual genes of the herpes simplex virus 1 more precisely than before. They hope that this data will help develop an active ingredient that can also fight the dormant herpes viruses in patients.

Around 90 percent of people in Germany carry the herpes simplex virus 1, but mostly at rest. The pathogen causes cold sores, but can also be life-threatening.