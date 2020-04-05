Highly effective drug found against the Covid-19 virus

Melbourne: A Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute study led by Dr. Peter Doherty from the Institute for Infections and Immunity was able to prove the effectiveness of the new drug. It kills the Covid-19 within 48 hours.

Australian scientists led by Dr. Peter Doherty published research results in which ivermectin, as a highly effective drug against the Covid-19 virus, reduced the RNA of Covid-19 by 99.8% after 48 hours.

The anti-parasitic drug even manages to eliminate HIV, dengue, flu and Zika viruses under laboratory conditions. However, the preparation has not yet been tested on people.

Nevertheless, there is hope, because the scientists were able to prove that ivermectin reduces the viral covid-19 RNA present in the cell culture by 93% after 24 hours. After 48 hours, 99.8% of the RNA is said to be degraded. It is also gratifying that the veterinary medicine is available and available all over the world.

Wochenblatt / Radio Ñanduti