HIV incidence declines in Russia :: Society :: RBC

At the same time, the indicator increased significantly in Sevastopol – + 11%, an increase of 4% was recorded in the Kurgan region. RBC sent inquiries to the authorities of these regions.

Kemerovo region, despite the decline in mortality, remained in Russia the leader in deaths caused by HIV infection. In 2019, about 38 thousand people died there, 1552 of them from HIV-related diseases, this is one in 25 of the dead. In Kuzbass, as in some other regions of Siberia, immunodeficiency is still dying more often than as a result of suicides, murders, road accidents and alcohol poisoning combined.

According to the ministry of health in the region, more than 31.5 thousand people with HIV live in the Kemerovo region – this is more than 2% of the working population. 73% of patients receive antiretroviral therapy (ARVT) – the ministry said that it’s all who have indications for prescribing treatment. The Minister of Health of the region Mikhail Malin told RBC that in 2019 the region spent 288.7 million rubles. to combat HIV, in 2020 this amount will increase by 1.4 times, and most of it comes from the regional budget.

In the Novosibirsk Region, ART coverage is 75%, the region’s Minister of Health Konstantin Halzov told RBC. This allows you to increase the life expectancy of those infected, he said. In total, 31.3 thousand people living with HIV live in the region, which is 2% of the working population of the Novosibirsk Region. Therapy of them receive 61%. To combat the spread of infection in the region, an equal counseling program is in place, which, according to the minister, helps socialize people living with HIV and makes them want to be treated. Peer counselors are people living with the virus and trained to advise new patients.

30.1 thousand HIV patients live in the Irkutsk Region, Elena Golenetskaya, Deputy Minister of Health of the Irkutsk Region, told RBC. 58% of them receive ART. According to Golenetskaya, these are all patients who need therapy. The improvement in HIV mortality in the region is associated with an increase in the number of patients undergoing medical examination.

Drug trafficking and other causes of the epidemic The regions in which the majority of the inhabitants were infected with HIV and died of AIDS overlap with the regions in which opium drugs are popular. It is in these regions, as shown by statistics from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, that in 2019, law enforcement authorities seized most of the opiates. Other causes of HIV prevalence in the country include under-reporting among two major risk groups: homosexual men and drug users. “This year the HIV strategy ends [была утверждена правительством в 2016 году], a new strategy is needed that will take into account the mistakes of the previous one. First of all, it is necessary to strengthen preventive measures in order to reduce the appearance of new infections. The strategy will be effective if the number of new cases drops to several thousand, because now the bill goes to tens of thousands, ”says Vadim Pokrovsky, head of the AIDS prevention and control department of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

Cautious optimism and the film Dude

In 2019, one in four Russians was tested for HIV, RBC was told in the press service of the Ministry of Health. 68.9% of patients receive antiretroviral therapy. These indicators are higher than the targets indicated in the State Strategy for Countering the Spread of HIV.

HIV-related mortality could become less due to the fact that the number of people on treatment has increased significantly, says Alexei Mikhailov, head of the monitoring unit of the Treatment Preparedness Coalition movement, which deals with HIV-related access to medicines. “After the film by Yuri Dudya (the film“ HIV in Russia – an epidemic that is not talked about ”was released on the YouTube channel of Yuri Dudya on February 11, 2019, it gained 17 million views over the year. – RBC) More people began to turn to AIDS centers who knew that they had HIV but did not take pills. They began to receive treatment, some escaped death. That is, the level of self-awareness has increased, people have heard that they need to take therapy. But the state also increased the budget and purchases more treatment courses than several years ago, ”says Mikhailov.



Pharmacies have recorded an increase in demand for HIV tests after the film Dudya



The information that AIDS centers began to receive more patients is also confirmed by Vadim Pokrovsky. “The 7% figures are cautious, but the overall HIV situation continues to deteriorate. The factor that leads to a decrease is the people who are being treated. Patients began to turn to AIDS centers more often, and drug purchases for this year have increased, ”he says.

However, the drug supply system for HIV-infected people remains imperfect. Aleksei Mikhailov points out that reports of interruptions in supply continue to be received, and there are not fewer of them. “Patients write about changing treatment regimens, especially often this happens at the beginning of the year, when an expensive drug ends. The situation with medicines depends on the budget of the region: somewhere in the regions there are balances that are enough before the Ministry of Health supplies, or there is money to cover the need for drugs, but somewhere there is not. That is, the procurement system is still imperfect, ”the expert explained.

In addition, according to Vadim Pokrovsky, there is still practice in some regions when instead of the AIDS diagnosis they put the immediate cause of the patient’s death to improve reporting.