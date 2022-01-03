Hospital admissions in London have fallen for the first time since the Omicron variant was discovered, despite a 45 percent increase in UK Covid cases.

Admissions to London hospitals have fallen for the first time since the Omicron variant was discovered, despite a 45 percent increase in UK Covid cases.

New data shows that hospital admissions in London have decreased for the first time since the Omicron variant was introduced.

Despite a 45 percent increase in cases in the last year, with 42 new fatalities, the good news continues.

Figures also show a steady decline in hospitalizations in the capital since December 27, which is good news for the NHS.

In the meantime, 106, 665 people have received a booster shot in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have been triple vaxed to 34, 205,472.

As a result of the increase, nearly 60% of the UK population has had their third vaccination.

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

Yesterday, Health Minister Ed Argar claimed that hospitalizations are not crippling the NHS, despite the fact that he expects them to rise, and that only 789 people are on ventilators.

“I’m not seeing anything in the data right now in the immediate situation that suggests a need for further restrictions,” he said.

“We need cool, calm heads, and we need to look at the data and do everything we can to avoid any restrictions – restrictions or curbs must be the absolute last resort.”

Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid, the health secretary, are said to be monitoring the data on a daily basis, according to the minister.

Current Plan B measures, which include Covid passes and masks in some cases, will be reviewed this week, but no changes are expected, according to insiders.

With the high number of cases, Mr Argar expects to see an increase in the number of patients in hospitals.

“So we’re in a much better position than we were a year ago… but yes, I would expect hospitalizations to continue to rise for a while longer,” he said.

Businesses, the NHS, and schools are all being crippled by staff absences as a result of current restrictions, with new data showing that one out of every ten employees in the health service is sick.

“The clinical or scientific advice we have is around, move it from ten as we have done to…,” he said.

