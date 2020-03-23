Hospitals are experimenting with corona treatment, but ‘no evidence that it works’

Not clear if it works

“It is therefore not clear whether the drug is actually effective in corona patients,” Menno van der Eerden of the Dutch Association of Doctors for Pulmonary Diseases and Tuberculosis told RTL Nieuws. Van der Eerden is also a pulmonologist at Erasmus MC.

He emphasizes that no results of studies in patients with corona are known yet, only results from laboratory studies. “We know that virus inhibition works in the laboratory, which has been shown,” says Van der Eerden. “That in itself is beneficial.”

But: that is not to say that the drugs also work in the corona patient’s body. So there are only suspicions that the drugs could be effective.