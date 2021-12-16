Hospitals have been ‘overburdened in just four weeks, and some may be forced to close with patients turned away,’ according to the Cabinet.

HOSPITALS could be overrun with omicron by the middle of January, the Cabinet was warned today.

The Sun understands that ministers were given a bombshell warning this morning that by around January 15, so many of the UK’s army of NHS doctors and nurses will be off sick that people will have to be turned away.

Brits have been urged to get their booster shots as soon as possible to avoid contracting the new strain.

Even if the spread of omicron is underestimated, there will be insufficient personnel to treat those who are in desperate need of assistance.

They believe that many people will require oxygen to help them, even if they are not in intensive care, and that there will be insufficient people to provide it.

At the moment, there are only ten people in hospital with omicron.

Even on “the most conservative” estimates, the PM and Chris Whitty told virtual cabinet this morning that things are looking “very bad” when it comes to cases.

The news will fuel fears that even more lockdown measures will be required to stop the spread, despite ministers’ repeated claims that the shutdown was necessary to protect the NHS and prevent it from becoming completely overwhelmed.

A “huge spike” of omicron was on the way, the PM warned his top team this morning.

The gloomy briefing was dubbed “bleak” by one source.

Ministers have been told to go out and make the case to their colleagues today, as the Prime Minister is facing a crucial vote on vaccine passports this afternoon.

They were also warned that some shops, restaurants, and pubs would have to close as a result of the Covid overload.

The new variant is even more contagious, implying that hundreds of thousands of people are infected.

No10 is emphasizing that there are “no plans” for additional restrictions at this time.

The Prime Minister’s Office has been contacted for comment.

It came as Susan Hopkins, the head of the UK Health and Security Agency, said that if Omicron modeling is correct, restrictions will have to be in place for up to two months.

“We would need some level of restrictions in place for the next four to eight weeks,” she said, referring to the review period that ends in January, when ministers have promised to revisit the issue.

It arrived in the following form:

“You will be able to see your family at Christmas,” a government source said, “but at this rate, you may not be able to do it in a pub.”

“However, it’s a different story on New Year’s Eve.”

MPs, on the other hand, have privately warned that they will torpedo…

