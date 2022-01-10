Hospitals will not be thrown into another Covid crisis, and the NHS’s ‘front line’ will be able to withstand Omicron chaos, according to NHS officials.

NHS chiefs say hospitals will not be thrown into another Covid crisis, and that the ‘front line’ will hold against Omicron chaos.

Experts believe Covid’s peak in England is approaching, and that NHS services in the majority of the country will be able to cope from here.

According to The Times, hospital admissions in London, where Omicron first soared, are now down 17% from the start of the year, with the rolling average falling for the past seven days.

It comes as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

And Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospital executives, expressed confidence in the health service’s “front line.”

According to the most recent figures, there are 3,867 Covid patients in hospital in the capital, which is roughly half of the number seen at its peak in January.

Despite pre-Christmas forecasts that admissions would far outstrip last January’s peak if there were no restrictions, the news came as a shock.

According to official records, daily infections in the South East, East of England, and London have started to decline as of January 8.

“We’re not going to see a big rise in intensive care admissions, deaths, and those really severe outcomes,” said Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter, director of Cambridge University’s Winton Centre for Risk and Evidence Communication, on Times Radio.

Daily hospital admissions are currently around 2,000, with Prof Spiegelhalter predicting that they will remain below 3,000, or three-quarters of last year’s high.

It comes as the number of new Covid infections in the UK fell for the fifth day in a row on Sunday, with 141,472 infections reported.

Despite estimates that there are around half a million infections per day, the number of Covid patients on ventilators in England has decreased to its lowest level since October.

Concerns are now focusing on the north, with Prof Hopson claiming that some hospitals were dealing with a “triple whammy” of Covid admissions, staff absences, and issues discharging patients to care homes.

Despite the fact that the health service was “going to be stretched perilously thin,” he told the BBC that the system was “going to be stretched perilously thin.”

One of the many benefits of the National Health Service is that trusts can assist one another.

