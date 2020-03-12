How a strategy meeting of a drug company spread coronavirus

A strategy meeting of a Massachusetts-based drug company has emerged as being responsible for at least 32 cases of coronavirus in the US.

The meeting of Biogen Inc, held at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf hotel, was attended by 175 of the company’s senior mangers from February 26 to February 27.

They then held meetings with by doctors, nurses, investors and pharmaceutical representatives from across the county, as well as their own communities,

But, since that meeting, at least three employees have tested positive including an unnamed Biogen executive who is currently in isolation.

The meeting is also linked to at least 32 cases in Massachusetts and several cases in three other states.

The strategy meeting is an annual event for Biogen, which has an estimated 7,500 employees around the world and xx MONEY.

A spokesman told The Wall Street Journal that about a week after the meeting, some people complained of symptoms resembling the flu.

Biogen reportedly reached out to public health authorities, who asked that meeting attendees self-quarantine for 14 days to monitor their conditions.

An infectious disease expert explained that meetings such as the one held by Biogen are prime locations for the virus spreading.

‘There’s a lot of handshaking, there’s a lot of being in close quarters, and that puts you at risk,’ Dr Manish Trivedi, the director of the division of infectious diseases at AtlantiCare in New Jersey told The Wall Street Journal.

‘You eat something. You rub your eyes. You touch your face.’

Massachusetts has experienced the biggest impact from the virus spreading at the Biogen meeting, which is no surprise because the company is headquartered in Cambridge.

Officials at the state’s health department said on Monday that 32 patients have links to the meeting.

In addition, at least two people from Indiana who attended the meeting have been diagnosed the virus, Indiana’s state health department said.

There are also at least five residents of Wake County, North Carolina who are ‘presumptive positive’ cases, according to Wake County’s Public Health Division.

The Journal reports that a Biogen employee from Pennsylvania who traveled to a conference held in West Palm Beach, Florida, later was diagnosed with the virus.

Biogen said of its employees infected by the virus, two lived in the European Union, and one outside of Massachusetts.

All the attendees of the meeting have been asked to work from home for two weeks, irrespective of whether or not they showed symptoms, Biogen said.

It said it was also restricting travel through the end of March, joining retailer Walmart Inc, which on Thursday put a restriction on all international travels to business-critical trips, at least through March and April.

[The Biogen meeting’s role in transmitting coronavirus] has forced schools to scramble to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Schools in Wellesley and Arlington closed for at least a day after learning that students had linked to people who attended the Biogen meeting, The Journal reported.

One student did test positive for coroanvirus, and they are in isolation. Anyone who may have come into close contact with the student is in self-quarantine for 14 days.

A few other attendees of the internal company meeting were diagnosed with influenza, Biogen said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Friday.

It did not disclose the number of influenza patients, or the location where the employees that tested positive for coronavirus were being treated.

Worldwide, more than 114,000 people in more than 100 countries have been infected with coronavirus and more than 4,000 people have died.

In the US, more then 750 people have contracted coronavirus in at least 35 states and 26 people – in California, Florida and Washington – have died.