How can you get Covid pills to take at home if you become infected?

How to obtain Covid pills for use at home if you become infected

If you get infected, you might be eligible for Covid pills to take at home.

Thousands of people will be able to obtain drugs that have been proven to be highly effective in studies.

The drugs aren’t widely available yet.

However, with more research, taking a Covid pill to relieve symptoms could become commonplace.

Antivirals are drugs that target the virus early on, preventing it from progressing to more severe, or even critical, symptoms.

This will also assist in reducing hospital overcrowding.

The UK government has purchased 2.23 million courses of molnupiravir (Lagevrio), an antiviral drug.

Molnupiravir, manufactured by Merck and Ridgeback in the United States, has been shown in clinical trials to reduce the risk of hospital admission or death in at-risk adults by 30%.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has already approved the Covid antiviral pill.

However, in order to determine who will benefit the most, experts must examine the situation in a large group of British citizens.

It’s also unclear how the Omicron variant, which was discovered after the first round of clinical trials, will affect such drugs.

The good news is that Omicron has already been shown to be less harmful to those who contract it than previous strains.

Booster vaccines boost defenses even more, with a top-up dose lowering the risk of hospitalization by more than 80%.

Antivirals are becoming “more widely available” thanks to a national study, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who announced it at the end of last year.

He has urged people over the age of 50, as well as those between the ages of 18 and 49, who have an underlying health condition, to sign up for the trial.

On Thursday, he told the House of Commons, “They can sign up for this trial by visiting the website panoramictrial.org.”

“The more people who sign up, the wider these treatments can be used.”

Oxford University is conducting a molnupiravir trial called PANOMARIC, which requires 20,000 volunteers from all over the United Kingdom.

You can participate in the trial regardless of whether or not you have been vaccinated, and if you meet the following criteria:

Those who agree to participate in the study will be assigned to one of two groups: those who will receive the drug or those who will receive a placebo.

The study team will need two different groups to see if there is a difference in health between those who received antiviral treatment and those who did not.

The drug will be delivered to you, and you will be required to answer a few questions online or speak with someone over the next 28 days…

