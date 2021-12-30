How discolored gums could be a sign of a more serious issue

Gum discoloration can be caused by a variety of factors, including hormonal changes or infections.

While it’s usually nothing to be concerned about, if they turn white, it could mean something is seriously wrong.

One woman presented to doctors with completely white gums on her bottom teeth, according to a case published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The 48-year-old woman complained of fatigue and swollen and painful gums when she went to the emergency room.

She said the symptoms had been bothering her for about a week before she went to the hospital.

Her white cell count was 225,000 per cubic millimetre, according to doctors who examined her.

White cell count per cubic millimetre ranges from 3,300 to 8,700.

Doctors discovered that she had leukemic infiltration of the gingiva.

Gingival infiltration by leukemic cells may be a sign of acute myeloid leukemia, particularly in patients with a monocytic subtype of the disease, which means cells that look like white blood cells.

Fortunately, hydroxyurea and chemotherapy were administered to the patient.

Her leukemia went into remission, and her gingival swelling went down.

Acute myeloid leukemia affects approximately 2,600 people every year.

Leukemia is a type of blood cancer that attacks the immune system and affects cells in the bone marrow.

The type of cell that is affected (myeloid or lymphatic) and how the disease progresses (acute or chronic) are often used to classify the disease.

Acute leukemia is a type of leukemia that is rapidly progressing and necessitates immediate treatment.

AML is most common in adults over 65, and the risk of developing it increases with age.

AML symptoms usually worsen over time.

The following are some of the warning signs to look out for, according to the NHS website:

Gum disease is the most common cause of sore gums.

Many people are unaware they have gum disease because it has no symptoms, emphasizing the importance of visiting the dentist on a regular basis.

The following are the first signs:

If left untreated, periodontitis can develop, resulting in:

Visiting the dentist and maintaining good oral hygiene can help you avoid these problems.

Yes, it’s the same old message: brush twice a day, floss once a day, and clean your tongue!

Hormonal changes, genetics, medications, and certain diseases are all factors that increase the risk of gum disease.

However, some risk factors, such as smoking, drug use, vaping, and obesity, are modifiable.