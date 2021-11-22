How do I get rid of trapped wind and what causes it?

How do I get rid of trapped wind?

TRAPPED WIND can be a source of annoyance and concern, but it’s a perfectly normal occurrence.

When bacteria break down food in your intestines, they produce wind, which is a common occurrence.

Depending on where it is trapped in your digestive system, trapped wind has a different sensation.

You may feel bloated in your stomach or lower abdomen, with a tightness or discomfort.

If you have trapped wind, you may feel bloated quickly while eating or hear rumbling or gurgling sounds from your stomach.

Wind trapped in your stomach, chest, or shoulder can be excruciatingly painful.

The symptoms of trapped wind are sometimes mistaken for something else.

People are concerned that they are having a heart attack, which includes chest, jaw, neck, back, arms, and shoulders pain, as well as feeling weak, faint, and short of breath.

Wind trapped in the lower abdomen is frequently misdiagnosed as gallstones or appendicitis.

People who complain about trapped wind may have a more serious issue in some cases.

Bloating that persists is a sign of ovarian cancer, for example.

Even if there is a normal amount of wind in their system, some people are extremely sensitive to it.

Others, such as IBS patients, however, experience more wind than the average person.

You might be belching or farting a lot – the average person farts up to 15 times per day and produces enough gas to fill two glasses of cola.

Excessive wind can be brought on by certain medications or illnesses.

When you eat, gasses form.

When you swallow food, water, or saliva, however, you also swallow small amounts of air, which collects in your digestive system.

Excessive flatulence can be caused by swallowing too much air or eating difficult-to-digest food.

The abdomen is compressed as a result.

Farting or burping is one way for the body to get rid of the build-up.

Everyone gets trapped wind now and then, especially after a particularly rich meal.

For some people, however, it could indicate an underlying health issue such as IBS, food intolerance, or acid reflux.

There are a variety of home remedies for trapped wind, as well as steps you can take to avoid or reduce the likelihood of it happening again.

The first step is to examine your diet and lifestyle and eliminate foods that can cause excessive wind:

For trapped wind, there are a number of options:

If this doesn’t work, there are a number of over-the-counter remedies that can help relieve trapped wind, including Rennie and Wind-eze.

Gentle exercise encourages your body to move around…

