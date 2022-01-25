HOW DO KEY OMICRON Symptoms AFFECT MEN AND WOMEN IN DIFFERENT WAYS?

HOW DIFFERENTLY KEY OMICRON SYMPTOMS AFFECT MEN AND WOMEN

A STUDY has discovered that a key Omicron symptom has different effects on men and women.

Fatigue has always been a part of Covid, but new research suggests that it affects women more than men.

From December 23 to January 4, users were asked how often they experienced fatigue in a Web MD poll.

Covid made a third of men feel tired, but 40% of women said it made them tired.

Fatigue was one of the main symptoms when Omicron first appeared in South Africa.

The main symptoms of Omicron in the early stages, according to Dr Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and chair of the South African Medical Association, were fatigue, body aches, and headache.

Another expert stated that it can be difficult to tell if fatigue is caused by Covid-19 because people may attribute it to other lifestyle factors.

Fatigue has been found in 62% of Covid cases, according to studies.

It is defined as extreme tiredness caused by mental or physical exertion or illness, according to infectious disease expert Dr Sachin Nagrani.

“While new fatigue may be an early indicator of a COVID-19 infection as an acute symptom, the fatigue could easily be due to another cause.”

“It’s also important to remember that many cases of Covid-19 have no symptoms at all,” he told Good Housekeeping, “which is one reason it has spread so easily.”

Unwell Brits have logged around 20 symptoms as a result of catching Covid on a regular basis.

A runny nose, headache, fatigue, a change in smell, and missing meals are just a few of the symptoms.

Knowing what symptoms they have when infected with the variant is especially useful because it aids others in looking for signs that they, too, may be sick.

A new persistent cough, a loss of taste and smell, and a high temperature are still listed as key signs of Covid by the NHS.

However, if you suspect you have Covid based on any known symptoms, you should get a test, isolate for five days, and release lateral flows.

While Covid isn’t for everyone, most people who have had it say it feels like a cold.

Omicron is milder than other strains in the vaccinated, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

It comes as the number of cases of the variant begins to decline after reaching new highs in the…

