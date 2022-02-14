How do you get rid of migraines and what causes them?

MIGRAINES can make your day miserable by causing excruciating pain and forcing you to hide in a dark room until they pass.

They are more severe than a bad headache and necessitate specialized treatment to prevent them from becoming too severe.

Prodrome, aura, headache, and post-drome are the four stages of a migraine.

Taking painkillers and sleeping it off is often the only way to relieve a migraine.

Sufferers are usually confined to a dark room until the attack has passed, which can take up to 72 hours.

Topiramate, an anti-seizure medication, and propranolol, a blood pressure medication, are both used to prevent migraines.

It’s not a major issue to be concerned about, but it can have a negative impact on your life if you have frequent migraines.

They are common illnesses that affect one out of every five women and one out of every fifteen men.

However, if you start to experience these symptoms with a severe headache that isn’t a migraine, seek medical help:

Migraines are caused by a variety of factors, including hormonal changes in women, diet (including aged cheeses, wine, food additives, salty and processed foods), stress, medications, and sleep patterns.

If you believe a specific trigger, such as stress or a certain type of food, is causing your migraines, avoiding that trigger may help reduce your migraine risk.

It may also be beneficial to maintain a generally healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercise, sleep, and meals, as well as staying hydrated and limiting caffeine and alcohol consumption.

The exact cause of migraines is unknown, but they’re thought to be the result of abnormal brain activity affecting nerve signals, chemicals, and blood vessels in the brain for a short period of time. It’s unclear what causes this change in brain activity, but it’s possible that your genes make you more susceptible to migraines as a result of a specific trigger.

Migraine attacks can sometimes worsen over time, but for the most part, they tend to improve over time.