How do you know if you’ve had too much to drink or if you’ve contracted Omicron?

How to tell if you’ve had too much to drink or if you’ve contracted Omicron

If you’re feeling a little groggy this morning after a night of drinking, you’re probably suffering from a hangover.

However, because Omicron is a milder illness, there’s a chance you’ve contracted the mutant strain.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

If you have Omicron symptoms, they are unlikely to be the same as the Covid signs listed by the NHS.

According to the NHS, Covid-19 symptoms include a new persistent cough, loss of taste and smell, and a high temperature.

However, people who have contracted Omicron are more likely to develop cold-like symptoms, according to experts.

The most common signs of the Omicron strain have been revealed by new data from the ZOE Covid Symptom Study.

When a plentiful roast is in front of you – among dozens of other treats – losing your appetite is probably one of the worst things that can happen to you over the holidays.

The researchers compared the symptoms of people who tested positive for either the Delta or Omicron variants.

“Loss of appetite and brain fog were also reported as common symptoms by contributors,” experts said.

“These findings corroborate a small set of data from contributors who said their positive PCR results indicated Omicron infections, either suspected or confirmed.”

When it came to typical infection, the researchers found no significant differences between Delta and Omicron.

The virus’s main symptoms in both strains were estimated to be:

A scratchy throat (“rather than a sore throat”), as well as extreme fatigue or tiredness, a headache, and muscle aches, can “all be confused with a hangover.”

So, after a night of drinking, determining whether it’s the virus or the alcohol still swilling around your system that’s making you feel bad may be more difficult than you think.

The key, according to London GP Dr Adam Caputa, is how long your ‘hangover’ symptoms last.

“We would normally expect a hangover to subside and all symptoms to disappear after 24 hours or so – so if this persists, we’re looking at an Omicron infection as a more likely cause.”

……

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.