How do you know if you’ve had too much to drink or if you’ve got Omicron?

How to tell if you’ve had too much to drink or if you’ve caught Omicron

If you’re feeling a little groggy this morning after a night of drinking, you’re probably suffering from a hangover.

However, because research shows that Omicron is a milder illness, there’s a chance you’ve contracted the mutant strain.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

If you have Omicron, your symptoms are unlikely to be the same as those listed by the NHS under Covid.

A new persistent cough, a loss of taste and smell, and a high temperature are all symptoms of Covid-19, according to the NHS.

Experts say that people who have caught Omicron are more likely to get a cold.

The most common signs of the Omicron strain have been identified thanks to new data from the ZOE Covid Symptom Study.

When a plentiful roast is in front of you – among dozens of other treats – losing your appetite is probably one of the worst things that can happen to you over Christmas.

The researchers compared the symptoms of people who tested positive for either the Delta or Omicron variants.

“Contributor reports also identified loss of appetite and brain fog as common symptoms,” experts said.

“These findings corroborate a small set of data from contributors who said their positive PCR results indicated Omicron infections, either suspected or confirmed.”

When it came to typical infection, the researchers discovered no significant differences between Delta and Omicron.

Both strains of the virus are thought to have the following symptoms:

A scratchy throat (“rather than a sore throat”), as well as extreme fatigue or tiredness, a headache, and muscle aches, can “all be confused with a hangover.”

So, after a night of drinking, determining whether the virus or the alcohol still swilling around your system is making you feel bad may be more difficult than you think.

The key, according to London GP Dr Adam Caputa, is how long your ‘hangover’ symptoms last.

“We would normally expect a hangover to subside and all symptoms to disappear after 24 hours or so – so if this persists, it’s more likely an Omicron infection.”

