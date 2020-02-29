How gold can help treat cancer

Nanoparticles could be tracked during cancer treatment

“EVs belong to the next generation of potential biomarkers in the blood,” explains the co-author of the Jing Wang study. These nanoparticles would be constantly released by both healthy and cancer cells to communicate with each other. The cancer cells in turn use the EVs to manipulate the cells around them and suppress the immune system as a whole.

Australian scientists have now successfully tagged EVs in 23 skin cancer patients and followed them up during and after treatment. This is particularly difficult because healthy cells release much more EVs than cancer cells, explained Alain Wuethrich, who was also involved in the study.

In the end, cancer therapy could be in real time

Gold eventually came into play in the treatment of cancer patients because the precious metal particles were attached to antibodies, which in turn stick to molecules that only occur on the surface of cancer EVs. Bombarded with a laser, the golden particles emitted a distinctive signal, so that a specific EV “fingerprint” could be created for each patient.