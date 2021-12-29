How long do I have to self-isolate for, and will the period be cut to 5 days?

NHS bosses have warned that Covid-related staff shortages are putting the health service under strain.

Many industries are reporting staffing shortages as Omicron cases continue to rise in the UK, with workers isolating due to coronavirus.

In England, the government has already reduced the self-isolation period to seven days, with new rules taking effect last week.

Ministers, on the other hand, are reportedly under pressure to go even further in order to alleviate staff shortages in the NHS and among key workers.

The arguments for reducing the isolation period to five days are examined.

Those who are found to be positive

In England, ministers reduced the Covid isolation period after a positive test from ten to seven days last week, assuming a person has two negative lateral flow tests (24 hours apart on days six and seven) and is not feverish.

If a person develops symptoms while self-isolating, the isolation period begins again on the day the symptoms appear.

According to the NHS, those who end their isolation on day seven should take steps to reduce their contact with others, such as working from home and wearing a face mask.

The isolation period for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland has been reduced to ten days.

What caused England’s rules to change?

Following updated medical advice on “how long cases transmit the virus for,” the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) made the change, which was designed to “support essential public services and supply chains over the winter, while still limiting the spread of the virus.”

According to research, the shorter isolation period “has a similar protective effect to a ten-day isolation without lateral flow testing,” according to the Department of Health.

Contacts that are close

People who have been fully vaccinated and come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid are not required to isolate themselves, but they are “strongly advised” to take a lateral flow test every day and isolate if it is positive.

Close contacts who haven’t been vaccinated must stay away from each other for ten days.

The United States announced this week that it will reduce the time spent in isolation for people who test positive but have no symptoms from ten days to five days.

After that, they must wear a mask for another five days.

