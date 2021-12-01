How long do you feel immune after receiving the Covid booster?

In the next two months, every adult in the UK can expect an NHS invitation for their Covid booster vaccine.

Ministers are throwing “everything” at the new super mutant Covid strain Omicron, including millions of booster shots, to combat it.

By the end of January 2022, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that everyone over the age of 18 will receive a booster shot.

The NHS will only invite you for a third Covid vaccine dose three months after your second.

Many people will wonder how long the booster will provide protection if it is being rolled out so soon after the second dose.

We’ve compiled a list of questions and answers to help you out.

It’s too soon to say how long Covid protection lasts after a booster.

Antibodies start to fall around three months after the first two doses.

“Insufficient time has passed to know what levels of protection might be expected six to 12 months after the primary course,” the JCVI said in September when announcing the recommendation to give boosters to older adults.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, believes that a booster’s protection lasts slightly longer than two doses alone.

“I think, on first principles, the third dose that you get, the booster dose, is likely to last a bit longer than the protection that we have from the first two doses, which is now starting to wane,” he told the BBC on November 3.

“However, I can’t give you a straight answer because, the truth is, this is a new disease, and we’re still learning about it, as well as how long these vaccines will last after the third dose.”

“And we’ll have to wait for those results before we can give you definitive answers.”

Antibodies are the only part of research that looks at the strength of immunity after vaccine doses.

Other parts of the immune system, on the other hand, are thought to be more powerful and last longer.

A small percentage of B and T cells will remain as “memory cells” after antibody levels drop.

These creatures can live for months, years, or even decades.

Because the Covid vaccine has only been available for a year, no one knows how long they will last after receiving it.

T-cell responses are strong, according to studies – and vaccine manufacturers – and may be protecting the elderly and vulnerable even when their antibodies are low.

Experts believe a Covid booster shot, similar to the flu shot, could be offered once a year…

