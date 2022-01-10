How long do you have to self-isolate after a positive lateral flow test, according to the new Covid isolation rules?

The Covid self-isolation period begins the day of your positive lateral flow, with new rules eliminating PCR tests for the asymptomatic.

With the rise of the Omicron variant causing widespread staff shortages, the rules for Covid self-isolation have undergone several changes recently.

If you stop testing positive for coronavirus, you can now shorten your quarantine period slightly, and there are calls to shorten it even more.

The start date of the self-isolation period for asymptomatic Covid patients is changing as a result of new rules on confirmatory PCR tests – here’s how it works.

Anyone who receives a positive lateral flow test result but does not have symptoms will no longer need to get a follow-up PCR result as of Tuesday, January 11th.

People who test positive with an LFT should still upload their results to the NHS system so that Test and Trace can track down their contacts and encourage them to test.

If you have Covid-19 symptoms, you should still get a PCR test.

The NHS lists the following three main symptoms:

People who are eligible for the £500 Test and Trace Support Payment (TTSP) will still be asked to take a confirmatory PCR if they receive a positive LFD result in order to receive financial assistance, despite the temporary rule change.

The changes were initially announced for England but have since been adopted by all four UK nations due to a high rate of Omicron Covid cases causing testing shortages.

If you are asymptomatic, this means that the self-isolation period will now begin on the day of the positive lateral flow.

If you have Covid symptoms, your isolation period begins when they first appear.

The mandatory quarantine used to be for ten days.

You can now leave self-isolation after seven days if you get two negative LFT results 24 hours apart on days six and seven, thanks to new measures implemented in December.

If you test positive again, you must stay in quarantine for the entire ten-day period.

After that, as long as you don’t have a high, you can go back to normal.

