How long does coronavirus remain on different types of surfaces?

Copyright holder illustration

Sherbak Alexander / TASS



With the spread of coronavirus, so does our fear of contracting from various surfaces.

You can see the same picture all over the world now: people try to open their doors with their elbows, passengers in public transport try not to touch the handrails, and office workers every morning zealously wipe their desks.

In areas where the virus is especially prevalent, disinfection is carried out on an industrial scale – workers in protective suits work on streets, parks and shopping centers. Hospitals, shops and restaurants are taking more stringent cleaning measures.

Three thousand drops when coughing

In Britain, some volunteers even began to wipe ATM keyboards at night.

Like most respiratory diseases, the Covid-19 virus spreads through the air in the form of tiny droplets secreted by a person when coughing and sneezing.

In one episode of coughing, up to three thousand such drops can stand out. They fall on clothes and surfaces nearby, a certain amount of drops remain in the air.









There is also evidence that the virus persists in fecal secretions for a long time, so a person who does not wash his hands after visiting the restroom infects all surfaces that he touches.

Moreover, according to American infectious disease specialists, the transfer of the virus by touching the face cannot be considered the main mechanism of infection.

Wash your hands

The World Health Organization and other medical organizations have repeatedly emphasized that hand washing and daily surface disinfection are an essential element in controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Although we do not yet know exactly how often the disease is transmitted through infected surfaces, experts advise caution.

It is also not clear how long the virus has been able to exist outside the human body.

Previous studies of other coronaviruses, including SARS and MERS viruses, indicate that they can remain viable on metal, glass and plastic surfaces for up to nine days in the absence of disinfection.

At low temperatures, in some cases, this period may be 28 days.

Viruses and their environment

It is well known that coronaviruses have a high ability to survive in different conditions.

Nitle van Dorelman, a virologist at the US National Institute of Health, and her colleagues at the Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Hamilton, Montana, conducted the first studies of the survival of the new coronavirus on various types of surfaces.

Their study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, shows that this virus persists as drops in the air for three hours after coughing.

Microdrops measuring 1-5 micrometers — about 30 times smaller than the diameter of a person’s hair — can remain in a calm atmosphere for several hours.

This means that the virus present in the air conditioning system without filtration lasts for approximately two hours.

But this same study showed that a new coronavirus, when deposited on cardboard, remains viable for much longer – up to 24 hours, and up to 2-3 days on plastic and metal surfaces.

That is, the virus can remain on the door handles, tables and other types of surfaces during this time.

At the same time, scientists found that on a copper surface, the virus dies in about four hours.

Surface disinfection

In the case of active disinfection, the virus dies faster. Studies have shown that in just a minute, the virus dies under the influence of alcohol 62-71% or 0.5 percent hydrogen peroxide, or simple home bleach.

Elevated temperatures and humidity also lead to accelerated death of coronaviruses. The SARS virus, for example, dies when exposed to a temperature of 56 degrees Celsius (water of this temperature can leave a burn), at a speed of about 10 thousand virus particles in 15 minutes.

Although there is currently no data on exactly how many virus particles are contained in one drop of secretions of an infected person, flu data indicate that microdrops can contain tens of thousands of copies of the influenza virus.

However, this number may vary depending on the type of virus, its location in the respiratory organs and the stage of the disease.

It remains unclear how long the virus lasts on clothing and other surfaces that are difficult to disinfect.

“We assume that once the porous material has dried, the virus dries quickly and stays attached to the fibers,” says Vincent Münster, head of a group of scientists at Rocky Mountain’s laboratory.

Changes in temperature and humidity can also affect the survival of the virus. This explains why the virus is less stable in suspended droplets in the air – they are more susceptible to this effect.

“Now we continue experiments to study in more detail the effect of temperature and humidity on the virus,” says Munster. According to him, the ability of the virus to live on surfaces for so long only emphasizes the importance of hand hygiene and surface cleaning.