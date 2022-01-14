How long does it take for PCR Covid test results to come back?

How long does it take for the results of a PCR Covid test to appear?

PCR tests are no longer required due to changes in coronavirus rules, but they are still necessary to prevent the virus from spreading.

Because the Omicron variant is so common, most people will no longer need to wait for a follow-up PCR test, but for those who do, the wait can be excruciating.

You can get a test if you have symptoms of the virus, and there are 12 other reasons you can get a follow-up PCR.

If you have a new persistent cough, a fever, or a loss of taste or smell, you can get a free PCR test, according to the NHS.

You must immediately isolate yourself until you receive your results.

Except to mail a test kit or to schedule a PCR test, do not leave the house.

You can also do a lateral flow test at home, which takes only 30 minutes and is recommended due to the high number of Omicron cases in the UK.

While the number of Omicron cases is still high, it is decreasing, and most people who contract the virus complain of cold-like symptoms.

Omicron is milder than other Covid strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Covid live blog.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests are the gold standard and must be sent to a lab for proper processing, unlike lateral flow tests, which can be completed in less than an hour at home.

You can get PCR swabs at a drive-through center or have them sent to your home.

It is sent to a laboratory, where a technician uses highly specialized equipment to look for virus genetic material.

PCR tests are much more effective at detecting very small amounts of virus, especially early in an infection.

As a result, these are mostly used in people who have Covid symptoms.

It works by swabbing the inside of your nose and the back of your throat with a long cotton bud.

