How many booster shots per day would beat Omicron? Learn about the Covid vaccine expansion and how to schedule your appointment.

How many booster jabs per day would be required to beat Omicron? Covid vaccine expansion explained, as well as how to schedule your jab.

To meet the Government’s goal of providing a third dose to all adults in England by the end of December, the NHS will have to double its current booster rollout.

Boris Johnson announced plans to significantly increase NHS vaccination capacity, prompting the government to issue an urgent appeal for people to get their booster shots.

By the end of December, every adult in England will have received a vaccine, bringing the target forward by one month.

The new deadline, according to the Prime Minister, will require the NHS to administer one million vaccines every day until the end of the month, nearly doubling the current booster rollout, which included 530,000 third jabs administered on Saturday.

46.7 million people in the UK had received a second vaccine dose, while 23.1 million had received a booster as of yesterday.

To meet the government’s target, approximately 23.6 million people will need to receive their third dose by the end of December.

The rollout will necessitate a significant increase in vaccination capacity, as the new target will necessitate more vaccinations per day than at any other point in the UK’s vaccine rollout.

The highest number of new vaccinations reported in a single day in the UK was 844,285 on March 20th, a figure that will almost certainly have to be surpassed every day until the New Year to meet the Government’s goal.

To meet the target, NHS staff will have to be redeployed away from non-urgent services, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister yesterday.

All primary care services will now be focused on urgent clinical needs and vaccinations, with some non-urgent appointments and elective surgeries being postponed until the New Year.

Boris Johnson announced that the government will deploy 42 military planning teams, establish additional vaccine sites and mobile units, and extend clinic hours to make them available seven days a week.

Technically, anyone over the age of 18 who received their second vaccine dose more than three months ago should be able to get the vaccine starting today at a walk-in center.

However, due to long lines across the country, the UKHSA has announced that online booking for 18-to-29-year-olds will begin on Wednesday, December 15.

“We would do the same for anyone else who is waiting.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

How many booster jabs per day would beat Omicron? Covid vaccine expansion explained and how to book your jab