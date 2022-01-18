To gain abs, how many sit-ups should I do per day?

GETTING A PICTURE-PERFECTLY SHAPEED STOMACH REQUIRES A LOT OF TIME AND EFFORT.

A combination of exercise and diet is the way to go if you want to show off your abs on the beach this summer.

Surprisingly, there is no magic number of sit-ups that guarantees envy-inducing abs at the end of the workout.

Sit-ups, on the other hand, are a great way to strengthen your core and increase your overall fitness.

According to Livestrong, the best way to build and sculpt your abs is to do three sets of 25 to 50 repetitions each.

Even better, you only need to do crunches three times per week if you combine them with cardio and strength training.

Unfortunately, getting in shape does not come in a one-size-fits-all package.

To achieve the sculpted stomach of your dreams, you’ll need a combination of cardio, weight training, and a diet rich in lean proteins and vegetables.

Because if you have a little softness in the middle, your abs won’t show through.

Unless you’re one of the lucky few with lean genes, it’s worth addressing your diet and scheduling some extra spin classes if you want a six pack this summer.

Aside from sit-ups, mountain climbers, hanging leg raises, and Russian twists are all good core exercises for losing belly fat.

We’ve cracked the code to the perfect sit-up, so don’t worry if you used to snooze through PE class.

Make sure your knees are about hip-width apart to start.

Then place your hands behind your head, where it meets your neck, with your elbows pointing to either side of the room.

Pull your belly button in towards your spin to slowly raise your torso.

Avoid bending your neck and take it slowly.

While squeezing as many sit-ups as possible may appear impressive, rapid movements rely more on momentum than muscle.

