how statins reduce the risk of an aggressive tumor

Statins are used to treat excess cholesterol and diabetes

Study shows mechanism that allows statins to kill cancer cells

Statins, drugs from the family of lipid-lowering drugs, are prescribed to millions of patients. This treatment is mainly used to lower their blood cholesterol levels, as well as to prevent diabetes.

Several previous laboratory studies in human cells have shown that this drug can also help fight certain forms of cancer. New research by American researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore, USA) describes how statins can reduce the risk of an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

“There have been epidemiological indications that people who take long-term statins have less and less aggressive cancers and that statins can kill cancer cells in the laboratory, but our research was not originally designed to investigate the possible biological causes of these observations, “said Peter Devreotes, professor of cell biology and biological chemistry at Johns Hopkins University medical school.

Statins considered most effective in fighting cancer



The results of this new research were published on February 12 in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study is based on a review of approximately 2,500 drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to determine which ones were most likely to stop the progression of genetically modified cancer cells through the action of the mutation of a cancer gene called PTEN.

Among the thousands of drugs, statins, and in particular pitavastatin have emerged as the most effective in killing cancer. Most other drugs have had no effect or have killed normal cells and modified cells at the same rate. Equal concentrations of pitavastatin caused the death of almost all artificial cells, but very few normal cells, says the study’s summary.

The scientists then looked at the molecular pathways that statins are likely to affect. We know for example that statins block a liver enzyme that makes cholesterol, but the drug also causes the creation of a small molecule called geranylgeranyl pyrophosphate (GGPP) which is responsible for the connection of cellular proteins to cell membranes.

Cancer cells stop feeding as a result of statins



When researchers added pitavastatin and GGPP to human cancer cells with PTEN mutations, they found that GGPP prevented the effects of statins from killing and that cancer cells survived, suggesting that GGPP could be a key ingredient for cancer cell survival.

The third phase of the experiment consisted of observing cells designed to lack the enzyme that makes GGPPs under the microscope. The researchers found that the cells stopped moving and eating, which had the effect of stopping their progression.

Peter Devreotes and his team plan to continue research on the effects of statins in people with cancer as well as the compounds that can block the action of GGPP.