How the coronavirus pandemic has more than DOUBLED in size in a week

The coronavirus pandemic has doubled in size in around a week with more than one million cases now recorded worldwide, figures show.

Data collated by the World Health Organization shows there were 414,000 cases of the life-threatening infection on March 25.

On the same date, around 18,400 people had died, which has now soared to 47,260 – almost tripling within eight days.

The staggering global figures coincided with the darkest day for both the UK and the US, as the pandemic continues to accelerate.

Today the UK recorded its highest jump in single-day deaths (596), and the US was the first country to confirm more than 1,000 deaths in 24-hour window.

With more than 216,000 infections across the country, the US is now worse affected by COVID-19 than any other country in the world.

China and Italy have both previously been in that position, showing how rapidly the coronavirus crisis can evolve within a matter of days.

Half the world are estimated to be in lockdown in a bid to slow the spread, buying scientists crucial time in the global race to find a vaccine.

At a press conference on Wednesday, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: ‘The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week.

‘In the next few days we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths.’

With the virus showing no sign of slowing down Dr Tedros said it has ‘exposed the weaknesses’ of the world’s abilities to cope with a pandemic.

He said: ‘This virus, which was unknown to us three months ago, has exposed the weaknesses and inequities in our health systems and societies, our lack of preparedness, and the gaps in our supply chains and other essential systems.’

Asia appears to have turned a corner in its battle against the virus, which began in Wuhan in December 2019, if figures released by authorities are true.

Meanwhile, Europe, the ‘new epicentre’ of the deadly coronavirus, struggles to get a grip on its worsening situation.

The UK’s official cases count today tipped the 33,000 cases, but scientists predict at least 1.7million people are infected – they just haven’t been tested in order to get a diagnosis.

The UK and Spain both reported huge spikes in their fatalities today – their highest in a 24 period so far – 569 and 950 respectively.

Spain’s death toll today passed 10,000, having reported its first fatality merely four weeks ago. Authorities believe the virus is now peaking, reaching 110,240 infections, and hope to see a drop in figures in the days ahead.

Despite lockdown measures coming into force worldwide – with more than 3.9billion staying indoors, according to an AFP tally – they won’t have a positive impact for a few weeks.

Some countries have rejected the draconian measures – Belarus says its strict testing regime is keeping cases ‘under control’, while Sweden is heading towards ‘herd immunity’ – a controversial strategy abandoned by Britain.

The US – the country looking to be the worst devastated by the COVID-19 disease – has recorded a total of 5,148 coronavirus deaths. It has confirmed more than 216,000 cases of the disease.

Experts say as many as 200,000 will die by the time the pandemic is over. Already the economic impact is evident – 6.6m new jobless benefit claims have been registered.

But Italy still has the unwanted lead in deaths, recording a death toll of 13,915 people out of 115,242 confirmed cases, owing to its elderly population, experts believe.

WHO officials are now turning their more of their attention to poorer countries, where outbreaks may only be in their early stages. People there are the most vulnerable because health systems are weak.

COVID-19 arrived in Africa later than other regions, the continent severely ravaged by the Ebola epidemic of 2014.

Dr Tedros said yesterday: ‘We recommend handwashing and physical distancing, but we recognize that we need innovative solutions for communities that lack clean water, or live in cramped conditions.

‘We are already seeing the economic and social effects of this pandemic in high-income countries. In poor communities, those effects could be even more severe and long-lasting.

‘We are calling on governments to provide a social safety net, so that vulnerable people have food and other essentials during this crisis.’