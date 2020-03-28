how to enhance well-being with oneself

Living alone is not always a state that produces well-being in all of time. Many people know that they generally need it, but try not to spend too much time at home. They combine it with work, social life, travel and only small moments of tranquility. When, for whatever circumstances, we are forced to stay longer than we would like, we do not get along well, and negative emotional states may appear make it harder for us. However, it is a good opportunity to deepen our knowledge of ourselves, improve emotional management or further increase our self-esteem.

Loneliness is a totally neutral state to which each staff gives a value, depending on their relationship with themselves. Some people experience it as something dramatic that they do not want to face, while others seek it frequently and enjoy it in its entirety. Our self-esteem makes that difference and can be used in reverse: through solitude I can improve my self-concept and my personal evaluation.

Love each other from the sofa

When we think about the influence of self-esteem in our personal life, we associate it with how we relate to others, the bonds we generate, the professional success we have or the type of environment we build. We do it from seeing ourselves in others, externally, when the main step is knowing how to observe ourselves and take care of the way we have of relating to ourselves. The best way for us to verify what this relationship is like or to improve it is through loneliness, when we have no choice but to face ourselves. This is where that self-esteem is tested and also where it could work.

Loneliness is the state in which we look at ourselves and decide how we are going to spend those hours. It can be a source of discomfort or well-being, depending on our self-esteem, but it is also the vehicle that will lead us to love ourselves more. The following guidelines will help us do this:

1. List of pleasures

What are all those things that we cannot do with other people? In many cases, our friends or our partner do not share all of our tastes and we can in solitude have the opportunity to do what we have pending. Watching certain movies, searching thematic forums or dedicating ourselves to a hobby are ways to start.

2. Self-care

At this point, we try to put all those things that are intended to take care of us inside and out. Carry out a physical activity, cook in a healthy way or do meditation, they seek to enhance our physical and mental health. We could have emotional management apart.

3. Listen to our emotions

We can separate our emotion world and work it independently since it encompasses a very wide world. The best way is to make an emotional diary, a record of those emotions that we feel in solitude, what triggers them and what we do to manage them. In addition, it would be important to write down activities that we are doing or that we may be skipping.

4. Happy routines

We can divide our day into different sections, in which we will work different areas. This routine helps us not lose focus on ourselves. We can work in areas such as sports, relaxation, healthy food, emotional journaling or the pleasure of doing nothing on the sofa. All this with relatively marked start and end times. It will avoid waste of time and feelings of apathy.

Being alone at home can be one of the greatest pleasures if we remove the fear of it and we start to manage it in a different way. It is especially useful when this loneliness is prolonged and the closest person is ourselves. You can learn a lot and enhance concepts such as self-esteem and personal evaluation.

* Ángel Rull, psychologist.