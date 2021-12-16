How to report a positive Covid test result to the NHS and what to do if it’s positive

Where to report a lateral flow to the NHS and what to do if it’s positive: How to report a Covid test result

Covid testing is more critical than ever, and many of us will be performing lateral flow tests on a daily basis.

Those in contact with suspected Omicron cases will be required to test every day under the new testing rules.

But how do you record your findings? Here’s what you need to know.

The new rules only apply to those who have been twice vaccinated, so unvaccinated adults are still subject to self-isolation restrictions.

“These Regulations amend the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) Regulations 2020 to remove the distinction between close contacts of a known or suspected Omicron case and close contacts of all other positive cases,” according to a document laying out the laws.

“All close contacts, regardless of variant, will no longer be required to self-isolate if they are: (a) a person who has received a complete course of coronavirus vaccination, provided that the contact occurs more than 14 days after they have completed their course of vaccinations; (b) a person participating in a vaccine trial, (c) a person who can provide evidence that they should not be vaccinated for clinical reasons, or (d) a child.”

“The Regulations also state that if a person falls into one of those categories but was in self-isolation prior to 6 a.m. on December 14 due to close contact with a known or suspected positive Omicron case, their self-isolation period ends at 6 a.m. on December 14.”

NHS Test and Trace will notify you if you have had contact with someone who has been infected with Covid-19.

They will call, email, or text you directly, or you will be notified through the NHS Covid-19 app.

Even if you’ve been vaccinated, you’ll need to self-isolate.

If you’re unsure whether you need to isolate, NHS Test and Trace can advise you on the best course of action based on your vaccination status.

If you’ve had two vaccinations, you’ll be given a free box of seven lateral flow tests.

They can be ordered online or picked up at the location.

