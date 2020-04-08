How to sing yourself happier: Don’t let isolation get you down

How you are feeling — your mood — is influenced more by your relationships with other people than by changes in the brain. That’s why in these challenging times, when most of us aren’t seeing other people on a regular basis, maintaining a positive outlook is more important than ever.

We know that depression is a common emotional challenge that faces people aged 70 and upwards. In fact, people often say that ‘old age is depressing’.

But while I recognise that depression can be serious and am absolutely not of the school of thought that thinks those with mental health problems should just ‘pull themselves together’, I do want us to get away from the assumption that after a certain point life will inevitably be miserable, because I think that becomes something of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Instead, what I’d like to do is focus on the ways in which, despite what is going on in your life and the challenges you are facing, you can take positive steps to minimise negative thought patterns.

Music can lift our mood — even against our will. It has always had great power to soothe, calm and comfort us.

There is something special about making your own music. It doesn’t matter if you never learned how to play an instrument, you have your own: your voice.

Give it all you’ve got. Sing in the shower, when cooking a meal or doing chores around the house.

There’s a huge body of evidence that singing has a wide range of benefits. For a start, when you sing, you breathe in a different way, which uses more of your total lung volume. This, in turn, improves oxygenation of the blood, making you more alert.

Some osteopaths have been known to suggest patients join a choir, as singing helps to open up the diaphragm and forces the body to relax.

But if singing on its own can bring about these sorts of changes, what happens when you sing as part of a choir is miraculous.

There is amazing anecdotal evidence about the impact of choral singing on all sorts of conditions, from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s to stress and depression. A few years ago, researchers from the Royal College of Music were able to show that listening to and performing music has a positive biological effect on mood and stress levels.

This might sound all well and good in the normal world, where you can join your church choir or a local singing group, but what about when you’re stuck at home alone?

Not a problem! Gareth Malone, whose choir-based exploits have been televised, is heading up a virtual choir that you can join.

The Great British Home Chorus aims to give everyone the opportunity to contribute their voices and instruments to an ambitious digital music project, conceived in the light of many closures of communal rehearsal spaces nationwide. Find out more at decca.com/greatbritishhomechorus

There’s also The Sofa Singers (thesofasingers.com), which every week brings together hundreds of people in real time for 45 minutes of simultaneous singing, learning a classic song with some optional harmonies/backing parts.

Lifefulness Live (lifefulness.io) was inspired by those videos of Italians singing together to make self-isolation less lonely. Every weekday at 6pm there’s a collective singalong.

So what are you waiting for? Warm up those pipes and get ready to belt out a tune.

If you spend time regretting the past or worrying about the future, that’s unlikely to improve your happiness and mental health.

While becoming more physically active is one of the routes you can take — as this will leave you less time to dwell on things — the health service is increasingly offering a technique specifically designed to help you focus on the present. It is called mindfulness.

A doctor will sometimes now refer a person who is depressed to a mindfulness group instead of prescribing a drug.

One of the strengths of mindfulness is that you can do it by yourself at home with the help of one of the CDs which are available — for example, The Mindful Way Workbook by John Teasdale, Mark Williams and Zindel Segal.

Or there are many apps out there that you can download to your phone, such as Headspace.

For some people it might be better to start in a supervised group. Have a look online for classes that are being offered via video-conferencing technologies such as Zoom or Skype.

Meanwhile, here are some mindfulness exercises you can try now.

The above steps sound simple, but there is strong evidence from research and the experience of others that it works. For more information, look at nhs.uk and search for ‘mindfulness’.

Another exercise is as simple as spending two whole minutes listening for the sound of silence.

It is very important to get enough sleep in order to reduce stress and keep the mind working well.

The amount of sleep that people need varies, but many of us require more as we age. This need is often increased by the side-effects of some of the medications commonly prescribed for blood pressure and heart disease, for example.

Here are some simple rules to help you get a good night’s sleep:

If you’re still awake after about 30 minutes of trying to nod off, get up quietly. Jot down racing thoughts in a notebook or diary (not an electronic device) and put them away until the next day.

Think of the time as a temporary wind-down phase and don’t watch TV or DVDs. Instead, read a book or listen to quiet music through headphones so you don’t disturb anyone else.

Don’t try to sort the problems you didn’t sort out yesterday; don’t check your emails. If worrying about problems is stopping you sleeping, plan to sort these out as soon as possible — not now.

After 30 to 45 minutes, go through your regular bedtime routine again. Brushing your teeth, for example, is behavioural and often works well as a prelude to sleep after a few tries.

For people who have had rewarding jobs and earned respect from the people they were serving, retirement can be a blow. But see it as a new occupation. Could the expertise you’ve built up over decades be useful to others if you set yourself up as a consultant?

It’s also worth thinking about how you could use technology such as FaceTime and Skype to interact with and help others.

With so many children at home, parents are desperate for ways to entertain and home-school them. Are there school subjects where you could help grandchildren or other school-aged children you know? Could you read stories to younger children?

If you can entertain a child for the ten minutes that Mum or Dad is on a work call, you’ve done something really valuable.

Sir Muir Gray is a consultant in public health for the NHS and professor of primary healthcare at Oxford University.