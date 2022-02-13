How to strengthen your body’s defenses and avoid the flu this winter

How to strengthen your body’s defenses and avoid the winter flu

According to LloydsPharmacy, nearly half of us are concerned about catching the flu.

That’s not surprising, given that one out of every ten of us will be infected this winter.

Today, I’ll be looking at products that help the body’s defense system, and our Beauty Editor will be putting scalp treatments to the test.

INGREDIENTS – I adore Berocca.

A tried-and-true fizzy vitamin that helps with everything from headaches to hangovers.

Berocca Immuno is a new product that contains ten vitamins and minerals that support immunity, including vitamins D and E, copper, iron, and selenium.

It tastes exactly like the original.

Boots.com sells 30 tablets for £13.

VACCINES – Flu is easily spread among children and can be more difficult for them to deal with than Covid.

Furthermore, they spread it to adults!

AstraZeneca has launched a new campaign to encourage more children to receive their annual nasal spray vaccination.

As the girl on the poster sneezes, the digital posters spray water on unsuspecting passers-by.

Visit nhs.uk to learn how to get your child vaccinated.

SYRUP – Manuka Doctor’s manuka and buckwheat honey syrup contains vitamins B12 and C to support healthy immune function, as well as B7 biotin to support delicate mucous membranes.

It contains propolis, a compound produced by bees that is thought to fight infection, making it a great product for immunity.

My sore throat was relieved by it.

It’s supposed to taste like lemon and ginger, but it tasted medicinal to me.

It’s also expensive.

Manukadoctor.co.uk, £25 for 200ml.

BUDGET: £4.50 for 50ml of Boots Ingredients exfoliating scalp serum with salicylic acid (boots.com).

While I don’t have dandruff, I do have oily roots, so I was hoping that the exfoliating salicylic acid would have the same clarifying effect on my scalp as my favorite SA face serum does on my skin.

And it does, removing excess oil and leaving my hair clean and volumized.

It’s recommended that you use it twice a week, but I found it to be too drying, so I only use it once every two weeks for a deep clean.

MID: Cultbeauty.co.uk, Pacifica Scalp Love rosemary mint serum, £14 for 58ml.

I like the pipette dispenser because it makes it easier to spread the product evenly around your scalp without soaking your hair.

It also means that if you want the product to last longer, you can apply it only to itchy areas rather than the entire scalp.

Because of the soothing aloe vera in the formula, it’s gentle enough to leave on overnight, so you won’t have to spend an extra ten minutes on your wash routine.

Despite the oily texture, it rinses clean and leaves a soft, healthy scalp.

LUXURY:

