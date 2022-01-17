How your diet could put you at risk for cervical cancer

How your diet may put you at risk for cervical cancer

A WELL-BALANCED DIET IS AN EXCELLENT WAY TO PRESERVE YOUR OVERALL HEALTH.

Experts say that what you eat could increase your risk of cervical cancer, whether you’re a fan of all things Mediterranean or you’re currently on Keto.

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in the UK, with symptoms including an increased need to urinate, swelling in the lower limbs, and incontinence.

According to statistics, approximately 3,200 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed in the United Kingdom each year, equating to approximately nine cases per day.

According to experts, eating a well-balanced diet can help strengthen your immune system, and getting enough antioxidant nutrients in your diet can lower your risk of cervical cancer by reducing the impact of HPV.

You can reduce your risk of cervical cancer by changing your diet, but that doesn’t mean you have to eliminate entire food groups.

Cervical cancer has been linked to a Western-style diet in previous studies.

The typical Western diet contains a lot of highly processed foods.

Excessive consumption of red meat, sugar, fat, and pre-packaged foods has been shown to increase the risk of chronic illness.

According to studies, eating a Mediterranean diet rich in vegetables, beans, and fish can reduce the risk of HPV and cervical cancer.

A diet high in vitamins C, E, and A may help to prevent cervical cancer, according to studies, and these diets are especially beneficial to smokers.

Vitamin D deficiency can also contribute to the development of cervical cancer.

Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, according to a study published in 2020.

Oily fish, red meat, liver, and egg yolks are all sources of vitamin D.

Bleeding that is abnormal (during or after sex, between periods, and also post-menopause)

Inconsistent bleeding is the most common and early symptom of cervical cancer.

It occurs when cancer cells spread to the tissue beneath the cervix.

It’s a particularly concerning sign in postmenopausal women who haven’t had their periods in a long time.

Cervical cancer can strike at any age.

Vaginal discharge that is unusual

Because everyone’s discharge differs, it’s a matter of determining what is normal for you.

If you notice a difference in the color, smell, or consistency, you should have it checked out.

When cancer doesn’t get enough oxygen, it can become infected, resulting in strange-smelling discharge.

During this time, you may experience discomfort or pain.

