How your favorite beverage could help you lose weight faster

How your favorite beverage can help you lose weight faster

MOST PEOPLE CAN’T START THE DAY WITHOUT A CUP OF CAFFEINE.

Experts claim that while a cup of coffee can help you wake up for the day ahead, it can also help you lose weight faster.

A well-balanced diet includes foods from all three food groups: fats, proteins, and carbohydrates.

The NHS recommends getting active, using a smaller plate, and staying hydrated as ways to help you lose weight.

However, there are some things that may already be a part of your daily routine that may be able to assist you.

Scientists have discovered that drinking a cup of coffee can stimulate “brown fat,” which burns calories to produce body heat.

If you drink it in moderation and avoid adding sweeteners and extra cream, it can help you lose weight.

Coffee, according to Professor Michael Symonds of the University of Nottingham, has a direct effect on fat function.

“Brown fat produces heat by burning sugar and fat, often in response to cold,” he explained.

“Increasing its activity improves blood sugar control as well as blood lipid (fat) levels, and the additional calories burned aid in weight loss.”

“This is the first human study to show that something as simple as a cup of coffee can influence our brown fat functions.”

Chinese researchers discovered that drinking four cups of coffee per day can help you lose weight.

The researchers looked at the effects of coffee on 126 overweight men and women in Singapore over the course of 24 weeks.

Half of the participants, who were all Chinese, Malay, or Asian-Indian, were asked to drink four cups of caffeinated coffee every day.

The other half drank a non-caffeinated beverage that tasted like coffee but wasn’t.

Experts discovered at the end of the study that those who drank four cups of caffeinated coffee per day for six months lost nearly 4% of their body fat compared to those who didn’t.

Coffee-fueled fat loss, according to study author Dr Derrick Johnston Alperet of the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health’s Department of Nutrition, may be the result of a “metabolic reaction” rather than changes in lifestyle, such as diet and physical activity.

Caffeine, he claimed, causes the metabolic process of the drinker to speed up, resulting in more calories burned and a significant reduction in body fat.

