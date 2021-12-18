Huge lines form at walk-in clinics, causing a mad scramble for booster shots.

Huge queues at walk-in clinics cause a mad scramble for booster shots.

Huge lines have formed outside vaccination clinics as Brits try to get their booster shots today – and the NHS website has crashed under the strain.

Millions of eligible adults are now waiting for their next inoculation as a result of Boris Johnson’s dire warnings on Omicron during a national address last night.

Many people have already visited pop-up shops in the hopes of getting the shot before Christmas.

A two-hour line wraps around several streets before reaching Westminster Bridge at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London.

Those trying to book the jab online have been having problems since 8 p.m. yesterday, with some saying it’s “harder than getting Glastonbury tickets.”

Many users discovered they couldn’t access the booking form at all after being placed in a ‘queue.’

Error messages and ‘bad gateway requests’ were also displayed on the site.

Those who are having difficulty should try again later today or on Tuesday, according to NHS England.

“The Covid vaccine booking service is currently experiencing extremely high demand and is operating a queueing system,” the health service said in a statement.

“Please note that booking will begin on Wednesday, December 15 for users aged 18 to 29.”

“For anyone else who is experiencing delays, we recommend trying again later today or tomorrow.”

It comes after the Prime Minister promised that as part of a “national mission” to combat the mutation, all eligible adults will receive the booster shot this month.

In a major announcement, he announced the launch of the Omicron Emergency Boost, which will provide everyone over the age of 18 with a third vaccination by the end of the year.

He urged people to get their booster shots because two doses of the vaccine are “simply not enough” to provide the “level of protection we all need.”

To help dose 18 million people by January 1 – nearly a million per day – the Army will be called in and clinic hours will be extended.

Mr Johnson warned of a Covid “tidal wave” that could overwhelm the NHS and result in “many deaths.”

With The Sun relaunching our hugely successful Jabs Army campaign, data shows boosters can provide up to 75% protection against mild Omicron infection.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, issued a warning this morning to all eligible adults to book as soon as possible.

“Two doses are insufficient,” he said, “but three doses offer excellent protection against symptomatic infection.”

More vaccination centers will be open seven days a week, at least 12 hours a day, as part of the massive effort.

Some of them will be open 24 hours a day…

