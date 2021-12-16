Huge lines form for the Covid vaccine drive’s second day – but some people are turned away.

One man stated that his partner arrived at the Swindon walk-in at 8 a.m., but was turned away after only half an hour due to the high volume of people.

Following the government’s promise to provide one to all over-18s by the end of December, long lines have already formed outside walk-in vaccination clinics for the second day.

The queue for walk-in vaccinations at Wimbledon’s Centre Court Shopping Centre wrapped around the entire top floor and back to the entrance, while some people were turned away from a clinic in Swindon, Wiltshire.

People began queuing before the clinic opened at 8 a.m. at St Thomas’ Hospital near Parliament in central London, and the line snaked across Westminster Bridge for the second day.

On Monday, some people waited in line for up to five hours to get their flu shot after Boris Johnson urged Britons to get their booster shots as soon as possible.

On Sunday night, he announced that anyone over the age of 18 who had their second dose at least three months ago could get a booster starting Monday at a clinic.

From Wednesday, the NHS booking system will be open to all over-18s who had their booster three months ago.

According to one man, his partner stood in line outside Sanford House in Swinford for half an hour before being turned away due to the large crowd.

@swindonadver my partner just arrived at a walk-in Covid booster center (Sanford House) at 0800 to find massive lines – was turned away at 0830 because they didn’t have enough vaccine.

Oxford and Bristol are the closest walk-ins, leaving Swindon completely unprepared.

“Demand for the Covid-19 booster vaccine is currently very high, and as a result, we have seen a very large turnout for the Sanford House vaccine clinic being held today,” Swindon Borough Council said in a statement.

“The clinic queues are already extremely long, and people are being turned away.”

